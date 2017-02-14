Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
China market: Asustek fails to reach DIY motherboard shipment goal in 2016
Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Asustek Computer aimed to ship 10 million DIY motherboards in the China market in 2016 but actually shipped nine million units, according to industry sources.

In the China market, Taiwan-based Gigabyte Technology was the second largest vendor of DIY motherboards in 2016 shipping 8.5 million units, followed by China-based Colorful Technology and Development with 2.4 million units, Taiwan-based Micro-Star International (MSI), Biostar Microtech International and ASRock with 1.7 million units, 1.0 million units and 500,000 units respectively.

Asustek shipped 17.0 million DIY motherboards globally in 2016, dropping 5% on year, while Gigabyte shipped 15.9 million units, slipping 7%.

Asustek, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock, despite decreased global shipments in 2016, all made profits from DIY motherboard business for the year, while Biostar Microtech suffered continued operating losses.

Global DIY motherboard shipments in 2017 are expected to decline 5-10% on year.

