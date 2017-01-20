Asustek, Gigabyte, MSI to hike motherboard, graphics card prices in China

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI), due to continual increases in costs for processors, hard disk drives and PCBs as well as depreciation of the Chinese yuan, will hike retail prices for motherboards and graphics cards in China in early February after the 2017 Lunar New Year holidays, according to industry sources.

The sources expect the motherboard players to raise their product prices by around 5%. Since demand for motherboards has not been strong for the past few years, maintaining sales with the price increases will be a major task for the players.

The sources noted that motherboards using Intel's 200-series chipsets and graphics cards with Nvidia's Pascal GPUs as well as many previous-generation graphics card models are expected to become more expensive in China.

Currently, Nvidia's GTX 1080 and 1070 GPUs are in shortage due to issues at an upstream foundry partner. Although Nvidia tried to shift its orders to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), TSMC's fully loaded capacity is expected to prolong the shortages. As a result, Nvidia has been adjusting its GPU supply to graphics card vendors recently and this has caused graphics card prices to rise.

Because of weak demand, some market watchers originally estimated the motherboard and graphics card market to see a 10% on-year drop in 2017 shipments, but the shortages are expected to make the situation worse.