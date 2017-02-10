Asustek January revenues hit 9-month low

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.349 billion (US$995 million) for January, the lowest monthly level since May 2016 and decreasing 20.75% on month and 11.7% on year, while its combined brand sales of NT$28.085 billion also dropped 22.4% on month and 12% on year.

Acer also reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.962 billion for January, slipping 9.96% on month but growing 6.84% on year.

The sequential drop in January consolidated revenues was mainly due to fewer working days arising from the Lunar New Year holidays in late January, Asustek and Acer said.

Asustek will launch the ZenFone 3 Zoom, its first smartphone featuring a dual-lens camera, in the Taiwan market later in February and ZenFone AR, the world's first smartphone with integrated AR (augmented reality) and VR functions, globally in the first quarter.

Acer, Asustek Computer: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Acer Asustek Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jan-17 16,962 6.8% 31,349 (11.2%) Dec-16 18,839 (16.6%) 39,558 (3.9%) Nov-16 22,725 (2.8%) 48,727 (2.8%) Oct-16 20,097 (8.8%) 38,303 (7.5%) Sep-16 22,531 (23.5%) 44,614 1.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017