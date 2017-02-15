Asustek Computer nets NT$26 for 2016

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Asustek Computer has released its unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, leading to net EPS of NT$25.85 (US$0.834) for 2016.

Asustek posted consolidated revenues of NT$126.398 billion, net operating profit of NT$5.068 billion and net profit of 4.937 billion and net EPS of NT$6.65 for the fourth quarter. Own-brand sales revenues for the quarter stood at NT$117.2 billion.

The company recorded own-brand sales revenues of NT$428.725 billion and own-brand net operating profit of NT$17.395 billion as well as consolidated revenues of NT$466.802 billion, net operating profit of NT$18.752 billion and net profit of NT$19.203 billion for 2016.