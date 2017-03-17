Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Asustek sees largest global market share for gaming notebooks in January, say Taiwan makers
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Asustek Computer had the largest global market share of 25% for gaming notebooks in January 2017, followed by Lenovo with 16%, HP with 14%, and Micro-Star International and Acer each with 10%. An estimated 5.8 million gaming notebooks will ship globally in 2017, growing 16% on year, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Asustek has also recently placed orders for new 15- and 17-inch gaming notebooks with Pegatron Technology which are expected to start contributing revenues to Pegatron in the second quarter.

Because of seasonality, Pegatron previously estimated its notebook revenues to drop 20-25% sequentially in the first quarter, while motherboard/desktop businesses combined will see a 15-20% decline, and communication/consumer electronics businesses combined will drop 35-40%.

Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link