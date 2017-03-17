Asustek sees largest global market share for gaming notebooks in January, say Taiwan makers

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Asustek Computer had the largest global market share of 25% for gaming notebooks in January 2017, followed by Lenovo with 16%, HP with 14%, and Micro-Star International and Acer each with 10%. An estimated 5.8 million gaming notebooks will ship globally in 2017, growing 16% on year, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Asustek has also recently placed orders for new 15- and 17-inch gaming notebooks with Pegatron Technology which are expected to start contributing revenues to Pegatron in the second quarter.

Because of seasonality, Pegatron previously estimated its notebook revenues to drop 20-25% sequentially in the first quarter, while motherboard/desktop businesses combined will see a 15-20% decline, and communication/consumer electronics businesses combined will drop 35-40%.