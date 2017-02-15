Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:27 (GMT+8)
Samsung reportedly earns AMOLED panel orders from Apple
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Samsung Display has received AMOLED panel orders from Apple for its upcoming iPhone, according to reports coming out of Korea, reinforcing a recent report from Digitimes that indicated that Apple has ordered sufficient OLED panels from Samsung Display, and that the supply chain will start working on OLED panel bonding for the next-generation iPhone around the end of the first quarter.

The Korea Herald indicated that Samsung Display recently won the order for 60 million AMOLED panels from Apple.

With the use of AMOLED panels set to rise dramatically in 2017, Samsung Display is said to be talking with the government of Bac Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, about an additional investment of US$2.5 billion to expand a factory of AMOLED modules there.

An estimated 150 million flexible AMOLED panels for use in smartphones will be shipped globally in 2017, triple the shipments in 2016. Up until now, Samsung Display has dominated global supply for smartphone-use AMOLED panels, though China-based EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) and Visionox can supply small volumes. But as global demand for flexible AMOLED panels will exceed global supply in 2017, it is possible only Apple and Samsung Electronics will be able to secure sufficient supply to meet their demand.

While China is now making heavy investments in AMOLED panel capacity, Korean makers are focusing on flexible AMOLED panels. Samsung Display and LG Display had a combined annual production capacity of 4.945 million square meters for AMOLED panels in 2016 and the capacity will increase to 15.130 million square meters by 2020. However, the proportion of flexible panel production will increase from 46.1%to 72.6% in that time, according to Digitimes Research.

