Samsung Display leading in OLED, says PIDA

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

While several panel makers are investing in the production of OLED panels, Samsung Display has taken a far lead due to its advantages in patents on key materials, manufacturing equipment and product formulae, according to the Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association (PIDA).

Samsung Display shipped nearly 100 million small- to medium-size OLED panels in the third quarter of 2016, accounting for over 90% of global output. China-based Tianma Micro-electronics, EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) and Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics together accounted for the remainder, PIDA cited IHS as indicating.

Viewing that Apple is very likely to launch iPhones with OLED panels in the second half of 2017, and many of first-tier China-based smartphone vendors will follow suit, Samsung Display is expanding production capacity at its 6G OLED factory, A3, and will refit its 7G TFT-LCD factory, L7-1, to produce OLED panels.

For OLED panel competitors, a smooth transition into production hinges on the availability of equipment and materials for vacuum deposition, PIDA indicated.