Samsung Display plans to expand AMOLED module factory in Vietnam
Yen Sy-han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

Samsung Display is talking with the government of Bac Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, about an additional investment of US$2.5 billion to expand a factory of AMOLED modules there, according to South Korea-based Chosun Ilbo (Chosun Daily Newspaper).

The talk is focusing on administrative support and tax incentives to be offered by the provincial government and the plan for additional investment is likely to be finalized as soon as in the first quarter of 2017.

Samsung Display in 2014 set up the factory to assemble AMOLED panels into modules for use by Samsung Electronics' smartphone factories in the province and Thai Nguyen Province, northern Vietnam also, with AMOLED panels transported from its factories in South Korea.

Samsung Display has dominated global supply of smartphone-use AMOLED panels. In order to maintain the market status and viewing that Apple is very likely to adopt AMOLED panels for a new iPhone to be launched in 2017, Samsung Display plans to expand the factory of AMOLED modules in Vietnam.

