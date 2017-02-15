Apple said to be testing China AMOLED panels

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

China panel makers are looking to cut into the display supply chain for the iPhone, with news coming out that Apple is reportedly testing AMOLED panels from BOE Technology in consideration for use in future iPhones.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has been testing panels from BOE over the past several months, though the iPhone vendor has not yet made a decision whether to to add BOE as a supplier.

Samsung Display is expected to be the supplier of AMOLED panels for use in Apple's new iPhone devices to be launched in 2017.

The news that Apple is testing AMOLED panels from China-based panel makers should come as no surprise to market watchers, it would be much bigger news if Apple begin using such panels in the near future. According to Digitimes Research, It may be difficult for China-based AMOLED panel makers to obtain orders from Apple and other international smartphone vendors for the next few years due to China panel makers being technologically inferior to Samsung Display.

China AMOLED makers face two major barriers -- increasing resolution and harnessing plastic substrate technology. Samsung Display is significantly superior to China-based makers in these two areas.

For the two key technologies, China-based EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) in 2017 is expected to attain the level that Samsung Display reached in 2014. EverDisplay is lagging three years behind, while other China-based makers are further behind by 1-2 more years, Digitimes Research believes.

In the manufacture of AMOLED panels, yield rates for evaporating light-emitting materials are a bottleneck and the yield rates decrease as resolution increases. Among China-based makers, only EverDisplay and Truly Opto-Electronics are capable of producing Full HD AMOLED panels currently, and Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics, BOE Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics may be able to do that between the end of 2017 and mid-2018.

Samsung Display began production of flexible AMOLED panels using PI (polyimide) material in the second half of 2014. China-based makers have unveiled such panels but cannot start volume production until 2018.

However, panel players in China will see plenty of demand for AMOLED panels from local China smartphone vendors and the seven main China-based panel makers have been expanding existing or setting up new AMOLED production capacities, with total annual capacity estimated to increase from 272,000 square meters in 2016 to 1.584 million square meters in 2018, 4.464 million square meters in 2019, and 7.864 million square meters in 2020 at a 2016-2020 CAGR of 131.9%, according to Digitimes Research.

By 2020, BOE Technology will be the largest China-based AMOLED panel maker accounting for 35.0% of China's total annual production capacity, Digitimes Research indicated.

In comparison, Samsung Display and LG Display had combined annual production capacity of 4.945 million square meters for AMOLED panels in 2016 and the total capacity will increase to 15.130 million square meters by 2020. However, the two South Korea-based makers are mostly focusing their increased production on flexible AMOLED panels, with the proportion for flexible panels to increase from 46.1% in 2016 to 72.6% by 2020.