Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
23°C
Apple said to be testing China AMOLED panels
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

China panel makers are looking to cut into the display supply chain for the iPhone, with news coming out that Apple is reportedly testing AMOLED panels from BOE Technology in consideration for use in future iPhones.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has been testing panels from BOE over the past several months, though the iPhone vendor has not yet made a decision whether to to add BOE as a supplier.

Samsung Display is expected to be the supplier of AMOLED panels for use in Apple's new iPhone devices to be launched in 2017.

The news that Apple is testing AMOLED panels from China-based panel makers should come as no surprise to market watchers, it would be much bigger news if Apple begin using such panels in the near future. According to Digitimes Research, It may be difficult for China-based AMOLED panel makers to obtain orders from Apple and other international smartphone vendors for the next few years due to China panel makers being technologically inferior to Samsung Display.

China AMOLED makers face two major barriers -- increasing resolution and harnessing plastic substrate technology. Samsung Display is significantly superior to China-based makers in these two areas.

For the two key technologies, China-based EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) in 2017 is expected to attain the level that Samsung Display reached in 2014. EverDisplay is lagging three years behind, while other China-based makers are further behind by 1-2 more years, Digitimes Research believes.

In the manufacture of AMOLED panels, yield rates for evaporating light-emitting materials are a bottleneck and the yield rates decrease as resolution increases. Among China-based makers, only EverDisplay and Truly Opto-Electronics are capable of producing Full HD AMOLED panels currently, and Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics, BOE Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics may be able to do that between the end of 2017 and mid-2018.

Samsung Display began production of flexible AMOLED panels using PI (polyimide) material in the second half of 2014. China-based makers have unveiled such panels but cannot start volume production until 2018.

However, panel players in China will see plenty of demand for AMOLED panels from local China smartphone vendors and the seven main China-based panel makers have been expanding existing or setting up new AMOLED production capacities, with total annual capacity estimated to increase from 272,000 square meters in 2016 to 1.584 million square meters in 2018, 4.464 million square meters in 2019, and 7.864 million square meters in 2020 at a 2016-2020 CAGR of 131.9%, according to Digitimes Research.

By 2020, BOE Technology will be the largest China-based AMOLED panel maker accounting for 35.0% of China's total annual production capacity, Digitimes Research indicated.

In comparison, Samsung Display and LG Display had combined annual production capacity of 4.945 million square meters for AMOLED panels in 2016 and the total capacity will increase to 15.130 million square meters by 2020. However, the two South Korea-based makers are mostly focusing their increased production on flexible AMOLED panels, with the proportion for flexible panels to increase from 46.1% in 2016 to 72.6% by 2020.

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: LED, optoelectronics focus on automotive applications at Lighting Japan 2017

    Before Going to Press | 6min ago

  • IC distributor Audix reports increased earnings for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8min ago

  • Embedded display module maker Promate Solutions to debut on OTC market in March

    Before Going to Press | 9min ago

  • FocalTech swings to profit in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 9min ago

  • SiP module supplier ShunSin sees revenues down on year in January

    Before Going to Press | 10min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory posts record 2016 profit

    Before Going to Press | 12min ago

  • FET to hand out dividend of NT$3.75 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link