AMOLED penetration of smartphones estimated at 27.6% in 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

The proportion of smartphones with AMOLED panels is estimated at 27.6% in 2017 and may rise to 50% in 2020, according to industry sources.

Samsung Display is dominating global supply of AMOLED panels. Of the 350 million smartphones shipped equipped with AMOLED globally in 2016, Samsung Electronics accounted for the bulk, while Oppo and Vivo together shared over 20%.

Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi Technology, GiONEE, Meizu have also launched smartphones equipped with AMOLED panels. Apple is also expected to launch a new iPhone model with an AMOLED display this year.

Samsung Electronics and Apple are expected to grab a very large portion of global supply of AMOLED panels in 2017, resulting in tight supply for other smartphone vendors.

China-based EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai), Tianma Micro-electronics and BOE Technology have started production of AMOLED panels. LG Display, Sharp and Japan Display will also step up production of AMOLED panels.

