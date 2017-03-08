Sumitomo Chemical to produce curved-surface AMOLED touch panels in South Korea, says Nikkei

Fan Jen-chi; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Japan-based Sumitomo Chemical will invest JPY15 billion (US$132 million) to set up a factory for curved-surface AMOLED touch panels based on thin-film substrates in South Korea, according to Japan-based Nikkei.

With annual capacity of 400 million glass substrate-based AMOLED touch panels, Sumitomo Chemical is currently the largest supplier with a global market share of 60-70%. In view of large potential demand for curved-surface AMOLED touch panels, Sumitomo Chemical will set up the factory to triple its annual capacity to more than 100 million units in 2018. Sumitomo Chemical will target Apple, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and China-based smartphone vendors a customers for the panels.

In related news, Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical will invest in production of materials used in making OLED panels including smartphone-use AMOLED units.

While macromolecular light-emitting materials are used in vapor deposition-based manufacturing of OLED panels currently, Mitsubishi Chemical will produce low-molecular-weight light-emitting materials for use in coating-based manufacturing. The latter process offers lower costs but makes it difficult to achieve higher resolutions.