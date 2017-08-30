China market: Visionox completes construction of 6G AMOLED fab

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

China-based flat panel maker Visionox Display has completed the construction of its 6G AMOLED plant in Hebei, China, with installation of needed production equipment set to begin in early 2018, according to the company.

The CNY30 billion (US$4.56 billion) AMOLED plant is also set to kick off production in mid-2018 with a capacity of 30,000 substrates a month, mainly for flexible AMOLED panels, which will be used for smart wearable devices, handsets, VR devices and other display products.

Visionox is likely to rank as the third largest AMOLED panel maker in China in 2020 with a 14% share, trailing BOE Technology's 35% and Tianma Micro-electronics' 17.6%, Digitimes Research reported earlier.