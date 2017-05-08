Digitimes Research: SEL outstanding amid Japan-based exhibitors at Finetech Japan 2017

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Among Japan-based exhibitors at Finetech Japan 2017 taking place in Tokyo during April 5-7, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory (SEL) cut a brilliant figure by showcasing several 8K OLED panels based on oxide semiconductor back planes, according to Digitimes Research.

SEL's exhibition included curved-surface AMOLED panels for use in automotive displays, hybrid displays through combining OLED with ECB (electrically controlled birefringence) LCD, an 81-inch 8K display consisting of 6 x 6 13.5-inch OLED panels in mosaic, Digitimes Research indicated.

LG Display indicated that it will launch 65-inch 8K OLED TV panels, while China-based BOE Technology showcased 98-inch TFT-LCD panels.