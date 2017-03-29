Revenues from flexible AMOLED displays on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panels in 3Q17, says IHS

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

As demand for the flexible AMOLED displays continues to sharply increase, revenues are expected to reach US$3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2017, exceeding those of rigid AMOLED panels at US$3.0 billion, according to IHS Markit.

With many smartphone brands planning to apply flexible AMOLED displays to their high-end product lines, revenues for flexible AMOLED panels are expected to grow over 150% compared to 2016, IHS indicated. On the other hand, rigid AMOLED panels, now mainly used for mid-range smartphones, are forecast to decline 2% in revenues from 2016.

"Smartphone brands believe using flexible AMOLED panels in their latest high-end products will differentiate themselves from competitors still using rigid AMOLED displays or liquid crystal displays," said Jerry Kang, principal analyst of display research at IHS Markit.

"Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have launched some flagship smartphones with flexible AMOLED displays since 2013, but they have yet to become mainstream products given there was limited panel supply," Kang continued. "Since 2016, however, many more panel makers have focused their efforts on increasing their supply capacity for flexible AMOLED displays. They have also tried to optimize the manufacturing process and designs, making flexible AMOLED display a favored choice for smartphones makers."

Most smartphone makers are aiming to apply flexible AMOLED displays to their products in 2017, but some of them will still find it difficult due to the higher price tag, IHS noted.

"Currently, the cost to make flexible AMOLED panels is much higher than that of rigid AMOLED, but it is possible that costs will fall below that of rigid panels in the future as manufacturing yield rates improve," Kang said.