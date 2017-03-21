Taipei, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 06:51 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
20°C
Digitimes Research: Samsung Display, LG Display decreasing reliance on imported organic materials used in vapor deposition to produce flexible OLED panels
Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Samsung Display and LG Display, for front-end manufacturing process of flexible OLED panels, still have to rely on imported organic materials used in vapor deposition, but the reliance is decreasing through Samsung Group's and LG Group's mergers with and stake investment in foreign enterprises to obtain relevant patents for self-production of such materials by Samsung SDI and LG Chem respectively, according to Digitimes Research.

Front-end manufacturing process mainly consists of a TFT back plane and vapor deposition of organic materials, Digitimes Research indicated. For making TFT back planes, Samsung Display and LG Display procure PI (polyimide) varnish from Japan-based Ube Industries and metal target materials, thinner, etching solution and lift-off solution mainly from South Korea-based ENF Technology, Dongjin Semicom and Dongwoo Fine-Chem.

For vapor deposition of organic materials, Japan-based Idemitsu Kosan, US-based Universal Display Corp. (UDC) and Dow Chemical and Germany-based Merck are the main suppliers. However, Samsung Group has merged with Germany-based Novaled GmbH to obtain patented technologies of key OLED materials and has invested in Sun Fine Chem, a subsidiary of Japan-based Hodogaya Chemical, for technological cooperation.

For the back-end manufacturing process of flexible OLED panels, Samsung Display and LG Display procure high-temperature thin film from 3M and cover glass from Corning, with most of other materials supplied by South Korea-based makers.

Realtime news

  • Alpha Networks sees profits surge 4-fold in 2016

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 8h 10min ago

  • Samsung Electronics QLED TVs are not true QD TVs, says WitsView

    Displays | 9h 43min ago

  • Micron to establish backend site for DRAM in Taiwan

    Bits + chips | 9h 48min ago

  • Ju Teng International to benefit from increased Surface shipments in 2017

    IT + CE | 9h 50min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses hold mixed 2Q17 outlook

    Bits + chips | 9h 53min ago

  • Taiwan MLCC firms set for growth in 2017

    Bits + chips | 9h 54min ago

  • Coasia, Sunnic enjoy robust demand for CMOS image sensors

    Bits + chips | 9h 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: pre-5G commercial operations to kick off earlier than expected

    Before Going to Press | 10h 10min ago

  • Neo Solar Power suffers net loss per share of NT$6.53 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • Notebook vendors to hike prices 5-15% in 2Q17 due to rises in component costs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • PC vendors plan to hike prices when new models are launched in 3Q17 due to rises in component costs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 15min ago

  • GlobalWafers nets NT$2.54 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 16min ago

  • Accton Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.10

    Before Going to Press | 10h 17min ago

  • Wistron ITS nets NT$1.52 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 18min ago

  • Digitimes Research: DNN-architecture AI widely used in image recognition

    Before Going to Press | 10h 20min ago

  • UMC Xiamen fab gearing up for 28nm chip production

    Before Going to Press | 10h 22min ago

  • Protective component maker Thinking sees earnings hit 3-year high in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 24min ago

  • POS vendor Posiflex reports strong EPS for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 10h 24min ago

  • Shuttle to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.12

    Before Going to Press | 10h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link