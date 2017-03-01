204 million large-size LCD panels shipped in 4Q16, says IDC

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

There were 204 million large-size TFT-LCD panels shipped globally in fourth-quarter 2016, decreasing 3.7% on quarter and 6.1% on year, according to IDC.

A total of 48 million notebook were shipped in the period, up 5.1% sequentially to reach the highest quarterly level since first-quarter 2013. Shipments to the monitor and TV segments dropped 3.4% and 4.5% respectively on quarter.

BOE Technology was the biggest maker of large-size LCD panels in the fourth quarter with a 22% share of the shipments, followed by LG Display with 19.1%, Innolux with 16.2%, AU Optronics (AUO) with 13.6%, and Samsung Display with 10.4%.

Top-5 large-size TFT-LCD panel makers by application, 4Q16 Rank Applications TV LCD monitor Notebook Tablet 1 LG Display LG Display BOE BOE 2 Samsung Display BOE Innolux CPT 3 Innolux AUO LG Display LG Display 4 BOE Innolux AUO Innolux 5 CSOT Samsung Display Samsung Display AUO

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017