Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:48 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
16°C
204 million large-size LCD panels shipped in 4Q16, says IDC
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

There were 204 million large-size TFT-LCD panels shipped globally in fourth-quarter 2016, decreasing 3.7% on quarter and 6.1% on year, according to IDC.

A total of 48 million notebook were shipped in the period, up 5.1% sequentially to reach the highest quarterly level since first-quarter 2013. Shipments to the monitor and TV segments dropped 3.4% and 4.5% respectively on quarter.

BOE Technology was the biggest maker of large-size LCD panels in the fourth quarter with a 22% share of the shipments, followed by LG Display with 19.1%, Innolux with 16.2%, AU Optronics (AUO) with 13.6%, and Samsung Display with 10.4%.

Top-5 large-size TFT-LCD panel makers by application, 4Q16

Rank

Applications

TV

LCD monitor

Notebook

Tablet

1

LG Display

LG Display

BOE

BOE

2

Samsung Display

BOE

Innolux

CPT

3

Innolux

AUO

LG Display

LG Display

4

BOE

Innolux

AUO

Innolux

5

CSOT

Samsung Display

Samsung Display

AUO

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link