204 million large-size LCD panels shipped in 4Q16, says IDC

There were 204 million large-size TFT-LCD panels shipped globally in fourth-quarter 2016, decreasing 3.7% on quarter and 6.1% on year, according to IDC.
A total of 48 million notebook were shipped in the period, up 5.1% sequentially to reach the highest quarterly level since first-quarter 2013. Shipments to the monitor and TV segments dropped 3.4% and 4.5% respectively on quarter.
BOE Technology was the biggest maker of large-size LCD panels in the fourth quarter with a 22% share of the shipments, followed by LG Display with 19.1%, Innolux with 16.2%, AU Optronics (AUO) with 13.6%, and Samsung Display with 10.4%.
|
Top-5 large-size TFT-LCD panel makers by application, 4Q16
|
Rank
|
Applications
|
TV
|
LCD monitor
|
Notebook
|
Tablet
|
1
|
LG Display
|
LG Display
|
BOE
|
BOE
|
2
|
Samsung Display
|
BOE
|
Innolux
|
CPT
|
3
|
Innolux
|
AUO
|
LG Display
|
LG Display
|
4
|
BOE
|
Innolux
|
AUO
|
Innolux
|
5
|
CSOT
|
Samsung Display
|
Samsung Display
|
AUO
Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017