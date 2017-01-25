Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship over 61 million large-size TFT-LCD panels in 4Q16

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan-based makers shipped a total of 61.37 million large-size (9-inch and above) TFT-LCD panels during the fourth quarter of 2016, decreasing 1.5% on quarter but increasing 2% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

TV panels accounted for 30% of shipments, notebook-use units for 31.6%, LCD monitor-use units 21.1% and tablet-use units 14.3%, Digitimes Research indicated.

Innolux shipped 11.18 million TV panels, 10.25 million notebook-use units, 5.99 million monitor-use units and 2.49 million tablet-use units, while AU Optronics shipped 7.21 million TV panels, 9.17 million notebook-use units, 6.97 million monitor-use units and 3.37 million tablet-use units. In addition, Chunghwa Picture Tubes and HannStar Display shipped 2.51 million and 380,000 tablet-use panels.

Shipments in 2016 stood at 231 million panels, slipping 2.3% on year. There will be 57.07 million panels shipped in the first quarter of 2017.

This article is an excerpt from a Digitimes Research Quarterly Data Report (Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2016). Visit our latest Data reports.