Innolux ships 8.49 million large-size panels in February

MOPS, March 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux shipped 8.49 million large-size panels and 18.53 million small- to medium-size units in February, increasing 4.6% and 3.8% respectively on month.

Innolux on March 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.412 billion (US$893 million) for February, growing 0.56% on month and 64.86% on year, and those of NT$54.672 billion for January-February, rising 44.97% on year.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 27,260 (15.2%) 29.3% 27,260 29.3% Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%) Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017