Innolux ships 8.49 million large-size panels in February

TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux shipped 8.49 million large-size panels and 18.53 million small- to medium-size units in February, increasing 4.6% and 3.8% respectively on month.
Innolux on March 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.412 billion (US$893 million) for February, growing 0.56% on month and 64.86% on year, and those of NT$54.672 billion for January-February, rising 44.97% on year.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
27,260
|
(15.2%)
|
29.3%
|
27,260
|
29.3%
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017