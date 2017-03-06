Innolux, AUO step up recruitment

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

TFT-LCD panel makers Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO) are stepping up efforts to recruit graduates from top universities in Taiwan with the former looking to hire 2,000 technicians and 800 R&D engineers and the latter 2,100 technicians and 1,200 R&D engineers, according to the two companies.

Innolux and AUO target students of National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University, National Chiao Tung University, National Chung Hsing University and National Taipei University of Technology, etc.

Innolux said it offers starting monthly salaries of NT$38,000 (US$1,236) for holders of bachelor's degrees, NT$48,000 for ones with master's degrees and NT$61,000 for those with doctoral degrees. There will be bonuses depending on business units and individual performances.

Innolux focuses recruitment on front-end production and integration of manufacturing processes while AUO seeks talent in optoelectronics R&D, production equipment, information engineering, system management, software programming, cloud computing development and Big Data analytics.

In addition to Innolux and AUO, backlight unit and projector maker Coretronic will recruit students at university campuses to fill nearly 150 job positions in 2017.

AUO's recruitmnet booth at a local university

Photo: Company

Innolux's recruitment booth at a local university

Photo: Company