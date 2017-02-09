Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
Innolux ships nearly 26 million TFT-LCD panels in January
MOPS, February 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Innolux shipped 25.98 million TFT-LCD panels in January, consisting of 8.12 million large-size units, decreasing 20.0% on month, and 17.86 million small- to medium-size units, slipping 22.4%.

Innolux on February 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.260 billion (US$865 million) for January, declining 15.22% on month but rising 29.28% on year.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jan-17

27,260

(15.2%)

29.3%

27,260

29.3%

Dec-16

32,152

10.2%

21.7%

287,089

(21.2%)

Nov-16

29,167

3.9%

14.6%

254,937

(24.5%)

Oct-16

28,064

5.5%

(5.1%)

225,771

(27.7%)

Sep-16

26,601

6.1%

(15%)

197,707

(30.1%)

Aug-16

25,062

9.8%

(9.9%)

171,106

(31.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

