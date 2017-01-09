Innolux revenues increase 21.7% on year in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its December 2016 consolidated revenues totaled NT$32.2 billion (US$1 billion), an increase of 10.2% on month and an increase of 21.7% on year.

During December 2016, Innoulx shipped 10.2 million units of large-size products, a decrease of 1.4% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products were 23 million units, an increase of 13.5% sequentially.



For the fourth quarter 2016, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$89.4 billion, an increase of 9.7% on year and an increase of 20% sequentially.

The fourth quarter's large-size shipments reached 30.2 million units, a decrease of 0.6% over 30.3 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment were 61.9 million units, a 1.6% increase over the 60.9 million units shipped in the previous quarter.



For the full year 2016, Innolux reported consolidated revenues of NT$287.1 billion, a 21.2% decrease over NT$364.1 billion in 2015. Shipments of large-sized units reached 110.7 million, a 10% decrease over the 123 million units shipped in 2015; and 224.9 million for small- to medium-size units, a 10.8% decrease over the 252 million units shipped in 2015.

The company's stock price changed 3.00% and finished at NT$12.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%) Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%) Jul-16 22,822 (2.3%) (23.1%) 146,044 (34.7%) Jun-16 23,365 3.8% (22.5%) 123,222 (36.5%) May-16 22,505 7.5% (27.9%) 99,857 (39%) Apr-16 20,935 11.9% (35.4%) 77,352 (41.7%) Mar-16 18,705 12.5% (49.3%) 56,417 (43.7%) Feb-16 16,627 (21.1%) (38.9%) 37,713 (40.4%) Jan-16 21,085 (20.2%) (41.5%) 21,085 (41.5%) Dec-15 26,424 3.8% (30.9%) 364,133 (15.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017