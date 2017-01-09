Innolux revenues increase 21.7% on year in December

LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its December 2016 consolidated revenues totaled NT$32.2 billion (US$1 billion), an increase of 10.2% on month and an increase of 21.7% on year.
During December 2016, Innoulx shipped 10.2 million units of large-size products, a decrease of 1.4% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products were 23 million units, an increase of 13.5% sequentially.
For the fourth quarter 2016, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$89.4 billion, an increase of 9.7% on year and an increase of 20% sequentially.
The fourth quarter's large-size shipments reached 30.2 million units, a decrease of 0.6% over 30.3 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment were 61.9 million units, a 1.6% increase over the 60.9 million units shipped in the previous quarter.
For the full year 2016, Innolux reported consolidated revenues of NT$287.1 billion, a 21.2% decrease over NT$364.1 billion in 2015. Shipments of large-sized units reached 110.7 million, a 10% decrease over the 123 million units shipped in 2015; and 224.9 million for small- to medium-size units, a 10.8% decrease over the 252 million units shipped in 2015.
The company's stock price changed 3.00% and finished at NT$12.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
Jul-16
|
22,822
|
(2.3%)
|
(23.1%)
|
146,044
|
(34.7%)
Jun-16
|
23,365
|
3.8%
|
(22.5%)
|
123,222
|
(36.5%)
May-16
|
22,505
|
7.5%
|
(27.9%)
|
99,857
|
(39%)
Apr-16
|
20,935
|
11.9%
|
(35.4%)
|
77,352
|
(41.7%)
Mar-16
|
18,705
|
12.5%
|
(49.3%)
|
56,417
|
(43.7%)
Feb-16
|
16,627
|
(21.1%)
|
(38.9%)
|
37,713
|
(40.4%)
Jan-16
|
21,085
|
(20.2%)
|
(41.5%)
|
21,085
|
(41.5%)
Dec-15
|
26,424
|
3.8%
|
(30.9%)
|
364,133
|
(15.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017