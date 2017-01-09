Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 17:17 (GMT+8)
Innolux revenues increase 21.7% on year in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its December 2016 consolidated revenues totaled NT$32.2 billion (US$1 billion), an increase of 10.2% on month and an increase of 21.7% on year.

During December 2016, Innoulx shipped 10.2 million units of large-size products, a decrease of 1.4% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products were 23 million units, an increase of 13.5% sequentially.

For the fourth quarter 2016, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$89.4 billion, an increase of 9.7% on year and an increase of 20% sequentially.

The fourth quarter's large-size shipments reached 30.2 million units, a decrease of 0.6% over 30.3 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment were 61.9 million units, a 1.6% increase over the 60.9 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

For the full year 2016, Innolux reported consolidated revenues of NT$287.1 billion, a 21.2% decrease over NT$364.1 billion in 2015. Shipments of large-sized units reached 110.7 million, a 10% decrease over the 123 million units shipped in 2015; and 224.9 million for small- to medium-size units, a 10.8% decrease over the 252 million units shipped in 2015.

The company's stock price changed 3.00% and finished at NT$12.95 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

32,152

10.2%

21.7%

287,089

(21.2%)

Nov-16

29,167

3.9%

14.6%

254,937

(24.5%)

Oct-16

28,064

5.5%

(5.1%)

225,771

(27.7%)

Sep-16

26,601

6.1%

(15%)

197,707

(30.1%)

Aug-16

25,062

9.8%

(9.9%)

171,106

(31.9%)

Jul-16

22,822

(2.3%)

(23.1%)

146,044

(34.7%)

Jun-16

23,365

3.8%

(22.5%)

123,222

(36.5%)

May-16

22,505

7.5%

(27.9%)

99,857

(39%)

Apr-16

20,935

11.9%

(35.4%)

77,352

(41.7%)

Mar-16

18,705

12.5%

(49.3%)

56,417

(43.7%)

Feb-16

16,627

(21.1%)

(38.9%)

37,713

(40.4%)

Jan-16

21,085

(20.2%)

(41.5%)

21,085

(41.5%)

Dec-15

26,424

3.8%

(30.9%)

364,133

(15.1%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

