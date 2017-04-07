Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:06 (GMT+8)
Innolux reports 67.6% on-year increase in March revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Innolux has announced its March 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$31.4 billion (US$1.03 billion), rising 14.4% on month and 67.6% on year. In March, the LCD panel maker shipped 10.23 million large-size products, up 20.5% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products totaled 25.47 million units, an increase of 37.4% on month.

In the first quarter 2017, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$ 86 billion, up 52.5% on year but down 3.8% sequentially.

The first quarter's large-size shipments totaled 26.85 million units, a decrease of 11% over the 30.16 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment were 61.86 million units, a 0.1% decrease over the 61.93 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

27,412

0.6%

64.9%

54,672

45%

Jan-17

27,260

(15.2%)

29.3%

27,260

29.3%

Dec-16

32,152

10.2%

21.7%

287,089

(21.2%)

Nov-16

29,167

3.9%

14.6%

254,937

(24.5%)

Oct-16

28,064

5.5%

(5.1%)

225,771

(27.7%)

Sep-16

26,601

6.1%

(15%)

197,707

(30.1%)

Aug-16

25,062

9.8%

(9.9%)

171,106

(31.9%)

Jul-16

22,822

(2.3%)

(23.1%)

146,044

(34.7%)

Jun-16

23,365

3.8%

(22.5%)

123,222

(36.5%)

May-16

22,505

7.5%

(27.9%)

99,857

(39%)

Apr-16

20,935

11.9%

(35.4%)

77,352

(41.7%)

Mar-16

18,705

12.5%

(49.3%)

56,417

(43.7%)

Feb-16

16,627

(21.1%)

(38.9%)

37,713

(40.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

