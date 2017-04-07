Innolux reports 67.6% on-year increase in March revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Innolux has announced its March 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$31.4 billion (US$1.03 billion), rising 14.4% on month and 67.6% on year. In March, the LCD panel maker shipped 10.23 million large-size products, up 20.5% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products totaled 25.47 million units, an increase of 37.4% on month.

In the first quarter 2017, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$ 86 billion, up 52.5% on year but down 3.8% sequentially.

The first quarter's large-size shipments totaled 26.85 million units, a decrease of 11% over the 30.16 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment were 61.86 million units, a 0.1% decrease over the 61.93 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 27,412 0.6% 64.9% 54,672 45% Jan-17 27,260 (15.2%) 29.3% 27,260 29.3% Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%) Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%) Jul-16 22,822 (2.3%) (23.1%) 146,044 (34.7%) Jun-16 23,365 3.8% (22.5%) 123,222 (36.5%) May-16 22,505 7.5% (27.9%) 99,857 (39%) Apr-16 20,935 11.9% (35.4%) 77,352 (41.7%) Mar-16 18,705 12.5% (49.3%) 56,417 (43.7%) Feb-16 16,627 (21.1%) (38.9%) 37,713 (40.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017