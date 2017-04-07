Innolux reports 67.6% on-year increase in March revenues

Innolux has announced its March 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$31.4 billion (US$1.03 billion), rising 14.4% on month and 67.6% on year. In March, the LCD panel maker shipped 10.23 million large-size products, up 20.5% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products totaled 25.47 million units, an increase of 37.4% on month.
In the first quarter 2017, Innolux's consolidated revenues came to NT$ 86 billion, up 52.5% on year but down 3.8% sequentially.
The first quarter's large-size shipments totaled 26.85 million units, a decrease of 11% over the 30.16 million units shipped in the previous quarter. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment were 61.86 million units, a 0.1% decrease over the 61.93 million units shipped in the previous quarter.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
27,412
|
0.6%
|
64.9%
|
54,672
|
45%
Jan-17
|
27,260
|
(15.2%)
|
29.3%
|
27,260
|
29.3%
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
Jul-16
|
22,822
|
(2.3%)
|
(23.1%)
|
146,044
|
(34.7%)
Jun-16
|
23,365
|
3.8%
|
(22.5%)
|
123,222
|
(36.5%)
May-16
|
22,505
|
7.5%
|
(27.9%)
|
99,857
|
(39%)
Apr-16
|
20,935
|
11.9%
|
(35.4%)
|
77,352
|
(41.7%)
Mar-16
|
18,705
|
12.5%
|
(49.3%)
|
56,417
|
(43.7%)
Feb-16
|
16,627
|
(21.1%)
|
(38.9%)
|
37,713
|
(40.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017