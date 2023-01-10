中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jan 10, 2023
    13:47
    light rain
    22°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Global semiconductor market to exceed $1 trillion in 2030, at CAGR of 7%

    Vyra Wu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    The semiconductor industry has boomed in recent years. The global semiconductor is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%. Among the five key applications, automobile is the most promising, with sales growth far higher than the industry average.

    In 2021, the global semiconductor market was valued at $556 billion, of which about 38% were for computing and 33% for communication, totaling more than 70%, while automobile, industrial and consumer electronics each accounts for about 10%. With the surging demand, global semiconductor sales will exceed $1 trillion by 2030. The sales of communication and computing market are still expected to account for more than 60%. Based on the great business potential, the automobile is estimated at a CAGR of more than 10% in the next decade, while the sales growth of industrial sector is also higher than the industry average.

    Eric Chen, a DIGITIMES semiconductor analyst, pointed out that the CAGR of global semiconductor sales from 2021 to 2030 will reach 7%. Among them, computing sector will grow to $360 billion, with a CAGR of 6%; communication will grow to $318 billion, with a CAGR of 6%; automobile will grow to $145 billion, with a CAGR of 12%; industrial sector will grow to $130 billion, with a CAGR of 9%; and sales of consumer electronics devices will grow to $84 billion, with a CAGR of about 6%.

    Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth

    The computing sector's growth trajectory will flatten as demand for personal computer (PC) and notebook saturates. However, emerging data centers will provide semiconductor companies with abundant opportunities, which boost server shipments and the demand for HPC chips.

    Communication applications are mainly contributed by the mobile infrastructure, which will drive demand for semiconductors including mobile AP, base station CPU, RF components, power device or optoelectronics.

    As environmental awareness rises, governments plan to end purchases of gas-powered vehicles and promote electric vehicles (EVs). This has encouraged car manufacturers to actively develop various types of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) or battery electric vehicle (BEVs). Automobile semiconductor vendors will benefit from a surge in demand for components including sensors, computing and control chips. In the automobile sector nowadays, the adoption of electronic systems has grown explosively. Automation, electrification, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems will lead to great business opportunity in automobile market.

    The Internet of Things, or IoT, is poised to drive growth in the semiconductor industry at industrial and consumer levels. In addition to core computing and control chips, RF components and sensors are critical elements. For industrial applications, there is a higher demand for power and analog ICs due to the higher power requirements.

    Worldwide semicondoctor sales growth 2021/2030

    Worldwide semicondoctor sales growth 2021/2030

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    CAGR forecast vehicle
    Related stories
    Jan 4
    Taiwan chipmakers eye high-end IC opportunities
    Jan 3
    IC manufacturing capacity utilization fall in 1H23 to accelerate inventory digestion
    Dec 22
    IC-design houses see brisk order visibility for automotive chips
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Opinions
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 10, 10:21
    SINTRONES actively takes part in environmental sustainability with excellent product design capabilities alongside innovative green engineering
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023
    Monday 9 January 2023
    GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of computing to reshape world
    Monday 9 January 2023
    CITIZEN debuts CZ Smart Watch with proprietary wellness software that anticipates, learns, and gets smarter with wearer
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jan 9, 10:09
    2022 car display shipments might miss target, according to DIGITIMES Research
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    XPeng secures partnership with mobility service providers to grow market share
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Global semiconductor market to exceed $1 trillion in 2030, at CAGR of 7%
    Monday 9 January 2023
    Vietnam's power battery production supply chain is on the rise