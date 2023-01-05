AMD highlights future of high-performance and adaptive computing at CES 2023

At CES 2023, AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su detailed the significant role high-performance and adaptive computing plays in creating solutions to the world's most important challenges. During her live keynote, Dr. Su showcased next-generation AMD products redefining what's possible across the broad markets AMD serves today.

AMD announced new mobile and desktop processors to serve every type of user, from casual gamers and content creators to professionals and hybrid workers, along with new graphics solutions to bring the power of high-performance gaming to mobile.

AMD launched the Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, featuring high-end PC processor graphics with up to eight "Zen 4" cores and AMD RDNA 3 graphics. As part of the new Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, AMD also unveiled Ryzen AI Technology – the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor.

AMD's Ryzen 7045HX Series processors for mobile are powered by up to 16 "Zen 4" cores and 32 threads and are built on advanced 5nm process technology.

AMD also unveiled the Ryzen 7000X3D Series processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, designed specifically for gaming.

AMD's Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for notebooks based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture offer ​energy efficiency and performance to power 1080p gaming at ultra settings and advanced content creation applications on next-generation premium notebooks.

For AI applications, Dr. Su shared the company's latest advances to enable pervasive AI, including previewing new products to broaden its AI product portfolio from edge to cloud including the AMD Alveo V70 AI Accelerator with industry-leading performance and energy efficiency for multiple AI inference workloads and integrated data center CPU and GPU, the AMD Instinct MI300.

Designed for leadership HPC and AI performance, the MI300 accelerators leverage a groundbreaking 3D chiplet design combining AMD CDNA 3 GPU architecture, "Zen 4" CPU cores, and HBM memory chiplets.

AMD adaptable computing and AI technology power the world's most important medical solutions, enabling faster diagnoses and drug discoveries and better patient care. At CES, AMD announced the AMD Vitis Medical Imaging libraries to bring premium medical imaging products to market faster by reducing development times.

These software libraries accelerate premium medical imaging on AMD Versal SoC devices with AI Engines to deliver healthcare providers and their patients high-quality, low-latency imaging.

AMD adaptive computing solutions help satellites and spacecraft compute data and leverage pervasive AI to derive insights. During the keynote, Dr. Su shared how AMD FPGAs and adaptive SoCs are helping to shape the future of space exploration, powering recent space missions from Mars Curiosity and Perseverance to the recently launched Artemis moon mission.