India roundup: Made-in-India smartphone shipments drop due to economic headwinds

Smartphone manufacturers produced fewer smartphones in India amid the economic downturn in third-quarter 2022, while 5G smartphones are believed to be the mainstream in 2023 as wireless operators keep rolling out 5G services.

Made-in-India smartphone shipments drop by 8% due to economic headwinds

According to Counterpoint Research, India-made smartphone shipments declined by 8% annually to over 52 million units in the third quarter of 2022 due to low consumer demand, especially in the entry-level segment, and high inventory at the beginning of the quarter.

ICEA: 80% of new smartphones to support 5G by 2023

Business Standard quoted Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association, saying that 75-80% of new smartphones to be launched will be 5G-enabled, which may accelerate 5G upgrade in India.

Reliance Jio vows to complete 5G deployment by 2023

The Economic Times quoted Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, saying that Reliance Jio's 5G deployment will be complete by 2023, further consolidating its No.1 position in India. India has begun launching 5G services since October.

India mandates USB-C on smartphones by fiscal 2025

Following the European Union's timeline for uniform charging ports' standards, the Bureau of Indian Standards is also requiring mobile devices to have USB Type-C as the standard charging port by March 2025, Business Standard reports.

India reportedly to roll out US$2.2 billion-incentive policy for green hydrogen

Reuters, quoting sources, reported that India plans to launch an incentive scheme with a budget outlay of INR180 billion (US$2.2 billion) in a bid to reduce the production cost of green hydrogen by 20%.