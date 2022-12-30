NDC reveals key strategic action plans as transitional efforts to reach net zero GHG emission in 2050

The National Development Council (NDC) of Taiwan has announced 12 key strategic action plans for the 2030 mid-term goals in movement toward net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission in 2050.

As the Taiwan government revealed the pathways to and strategies for the target of net zero GHG emission in March 2022, the key strategic action plans are to be implemented in the current stage until 2030 as transitional efforts to attain the final target in 2050.

The key strategic action plans are mainly offshore wind and PV power generation, hydrogen energy, forward-looking energy (geothermal, biomass and ocean energy), power supply system and energy storage, energy saving, carbon capture, utilization and storage, electrification of transportation vehicles, natural carbon sink, recycling of resources and zero waste. Implementation of the plans will be based on four transformation strategies, that is, energy, industrial, lifestyle and social transformation, as well as two governance foundations, with one being R&D of zero emission and negative-emission technologies and the other being climate-related regulations and policies, carbon pricing, green financing.

To cope with Glasgow Climate Pact reached at COP 26 held in Glasgow, UK, in 2021 and implementation plan determined at COP 27 held in Sham el-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022, NDC will hike NDC (nationally determined contribution) target from 20% reduction in carbon emission in 2030 to 23-25% reduction, compared with 2005. The volume of reduction in 2030 is estimated at 72-76 million metric tons of carbon, equivalent to 29% of total carbon emissions in 2020.

For key strategic action plans concerning renewable energy, cumulative total installation capacity for all types of renewable energy generating facilities will be hiked from 9.6GW in 2020 to 45.46-46.12GW in 2030.

For the action plan regarding electrification of transportation vehicles, all public buses and government-used vehicles running in cities will be electrified in 2030 while electric vehicles and electric motorcycles will take up 30% and 35% respectively of new ones to be sold in the year.

Target cumulative total installation capacities for all types of renewable energy generating facilities in Taiwan Type of renewable energy 2025 2030 PV 20GWp 31GWp Offshore wind 5.6GW 13.1GW Geothermal 20MW 56-192MW Biomass 778MW 805-1,329MW Hydrogen 91MW 891MW

Source: National Development Council, compiled by Digitimes, December 2022