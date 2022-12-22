中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 23, 2022
    00:23
    mostly clear
    13°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Memory backend firms glad to see chipmakers cut back output
    1h 54min ago
    Network equipment maker Billion Electric focuses more on niche-market apps
    2h 6min ago
    Demand for cloud services promising in Southeast Asia
    2h 15min ago
    TI opens new 12-inch fab in US
    2h 27min ago
    Passive component makers step up deployment in EV market
    2h 37min ago
    Tyntek continues inventory digestion
    3h 54min ago
    Intel struggling to maintain discrete GPU business
    3h 58min ago
    Mobo and graphics card makers expect sales unlikely to pick up until 2H23
    4h 9min ago
    Memory module houses see limited room for further chip price drops
    4h 14min ago
    OSATs cautious about demand prospects after Lunar New Year
    4h 22min ago
    Home Opinions

    What TSMC CEO CC Wei says about the semiconductor industry (2)

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    TSMC CEO CC Wei. Credit: DIGITIMES

    TSMC CEO CC Wei was taking questions at an event when Nicky Lu, vice chairman of Monte Jade Science and Technology Association, recalled that a few years ago, TSMC founder Morris Chang led a delegation of key executives of the company to a global semiconductor conference in South Korea. Chang quipped that Samsung may be a giant, but as along as you can find the chink in its armor, you can still hurt it.

    My question for Wei, who was making a speech at the event organized by Monte Jade Science and Technology Association, was that while TSMC's capex over the past few years has stayed at about 45% of its revenues, Samsung's foundry service sales have been about 30% of TSMC's total sales. If that's the case, Samsung would have to raise its capex to 150% of its sales in order to compete with TSMC. But would that be feasible?

    I further asked if TSMC would adjust its capex strategy as the global foundry sector might see a decline in 2023. Chang once noted that he was a "learning curve believer," meaning that he would keep the pace of investment when he was ahead, leaving competitors far behind. But under what circumstances will TSMC adjust its capex strategy in the future?

    Wei said that TSMC's capex is based on a two-and-a-half-year cycle, and that the current investment is meant to cater to customers two-and-a-half years from now. Is that true? Then why did TSMC reduce its 2022 capex to US$36 billion from the original plan of US$42 billion? I think the key is that when short-term orders shrink, capex will also be cut accordingly. But Wei wouldn't disclose the reasons behind the capex reduction.

    Global demand for semiconductors will continue to grow, and the cars of the future will just be a mobile supercomputer on four wheels. Business opportunities are everywhere, from artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G and others. But the world is moving from globalization to regionalization, and we expect safer, greener, and better ecosystems.

    But these expectations will also bring higher costs. Wit the rules of the game changing, will Samsung still be able to compete with TSMC? I don't think so. Instead, Intel, with policy support from the US government, will have a fatal impact on Taiwan's advantages.

    TSMC's fab project in Japan is meant to satisfy the needs of big customers there, but it is also important for TSMC to recruit talent from Japan. When Japan explored the possibilities concerning TSMC's local fab project, a complete technological transfer package was among the options. But the Japanese side did not think they would have the sufficient workforce to fully meet TSMC's demand, though recruitment of some manpower from Japan could still be possible.

    You may have heard that TSMC has sent more than 500 people to Arizona to work at its US fab, but you probably are not aware that over 200 people from Japan are being trained at a TSMC facility in Taichung. They will be the core staff of the Japan fab. Taiwan and Japan will see coopetition between them, but I think there will be more on the cooperation side.

    For some of the questions, Wei wasn't really answering. But this is what the relations between the media and businesses are supposed to be. A high-profile businessman has its corporate and social responsibilities to fulfill, and there are protocols and rules to be followed when it comes to disclosing a company's strategies. What the media should be doing is to make preparations before covering an event, and find the clues from what the speaker says.

    From Wei's speech, I got a clearer picture of TSMC's investment strategy in Japan, its views on US-Japan cooperation, and its opinions about regional division of labor. As for the other comments, I don't have much to say.

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Tags
    editorial Japan President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Dec 21
    What TSMC CEO CC Wei says about the semiconductor industry (1)
    Dec 15
    Semiconductor policy: Should Taiwan be cautious or bold?
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 21, 10:08
    Launching of Suzhou MEAN WELL Smart Park marks new milestone in becoming sustainable development group
    Monday 19 December 2022
    EDOM in help to create world's first true MEMS hearing aid using xMEMS silicon-micro speakers at CES 2023 in US
    Friday 16 December 2022
    Hand in hand with Taiwan semiconductor industry, TOPWELL accelerates expansion in international markets
    Thursday 15 December 2022
    ADATA to showcase retail solutions at NRF 2023
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Dec 22, 12:33
    CATL begins serial production of battery cells in Germany
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    Tesla places 4nm chip orders with TSMC
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    Zeekr and other Chinese new energy vehicle brands seeking public listing
    Thursday 22 December 2022
    Crucial automotive chip supply to remain tight in 2023