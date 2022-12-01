Strengthening industry-academia collaboration to make use of business opportunities on smart technology and innovative materials

Digital technologies are considered to be an important driver of social development. With emerging technology-driven smart systems such as AI, 5G Internet of Things (5G IoT) and various innovative materials, industrial upgrading has accelerated in many countries. Taiwan has an excellent track record of academic research in both technology and materials. To strengthen cross-domain collaboration as well as enhance Taiwan's research and innovation capabilities, Chang Gung University, Ming Chi University of Technology, and the Global Industry Platform of NTU (National Taiwan University; T4GIP) system, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), had joined forces with NTU, Yuan Ze University, National Central University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, Chang Gung University of Science and Technology, Chung Yuan Christian University, Chang Gung Hospital, and National Taiwan University Hospital, to hold the Smart Technology and Innovative Material Release and Matchmaking Conference on November 16.

Chun-Yi Tu, deputy director general of NSTC's Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, made a special visit to view the research achievements of the universities. Experts from various fields also presented their research results. In addition, the event also held several business matchmaking sessions to integrate the capabilities of industry, academia and research.

In his speech, Ching-Shiun Chen, dean of Chang Gung University's Office of Technology Development and Industry Liaison, said that Chang Gung University has experience in organizing technology matchmaking events with other major educational institutions in Taoyuan when implementing the MOE's Aim for the Top University Project. In 2020, the university joined T4GIP to further expand cross-disciplinary collaboration. The Smart Technology and Innovative Material Release and Matchmaking Conference was co-organized by several universities and educational institutions in Taipei and Taoyuan. The matchmaking process not only showcased Taiwan's excellent research achievements in various fields, but also reflected the advantages of cross-disciplinary collaboration. This speaks volumes about how important collaboration is to Taiwan's industry and academia. Chen hopes that in the future, the collective efforts would accelerate Taiwan's industrial upgrading and expansion into overseas markets.

Tang-Long Shen, director of the Center for Biotechnology and professor of the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology of NTU, said that NTU, National Taiwan Normal University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, and Chang Gung University are all involved in the NTU system's global industry platform. Each university has its own strengths in medicine, technology, humanities, and social sciences. Cross-disciplinary integration can stimulate their innovation and technological capabilities, thereby energizing Taiwan's development and creating a variety of business opportunities overseas. Given the fruitful results produced by matchmaking events in recent years, he hopes that similar events, important to both the industry and academia, will continue to be held and become a driving force for Taiwan's economic development.

Furthermore, 10 groups of leading academic research teams from Taiwan were invited to present their research results at the Smart Technology and Innovative Material Release and Matchmaking Conference. Their work covered a wide range of fields including manufacturing, AI, materials, energy, and medicine, integrating smart technology and innovative materials. These teams offered some of the best solutions to a variety of problems facing industrial and social development today.

In addition to the impressive presentations, the event showcased key project highlights from 32 research teams outside the venue. The organizers also arranged one-on-one matchmaking sessions between technology teams and companies to help industry and academia further understand the full picture of the technology and identify key needs in different areas.

Featuring exciting presentations, fruitful research results and comprehensive business matchmaking services, the conference attracted nearly 80 company representatives and facilitated 31 one-on-one matchmaking sessions. The enthusiastic interaction among participants proved the important smart technologies and innovative materials for both industry and academia. The event successfully helped Taiwan's industry take an important step towards intelligent transformation.

Guests at the Smart Technology and Innovative Material Release and Matchmaking Conference (CGU)

Photo: Chang Gung University

Participants at the event

Photo: Chang Gung University