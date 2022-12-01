中文網
    Global NAND flash output value to continue slide in 4Q22
    2h 58min ago
    AccoPower gearing up for SiC chip production
    3h 31min ago
    China steps up 32-bit MCU development
    3h 39min ago
    TSMC soon to hold first tool-in ceremony at Arizona fab
    5h 1min ago
    Network IC suppliers see order visibility from China remain unclear
    5h 7min ago
    MCU suppliers put focus on 32-bit offerings, non-China markets
    5h 45min ago
    BenQ-Qisda group to see biz in healthcare sector continue growth in 2023
    5h 52min ago
    Foxconn shipping 1st batch of EV pickup trucks at Ohio plant
    5h 59min ago
    Corning unveils new Gorilla glass
    6h 8min ago
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Gogoro battery-swapping e-scooter enters Philippines

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: Gogoro

    Taiwan-based battery-swapping energy solution provider and electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro announced on Nov 30 that it is partnering with 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation.

    917Ventures is part of the Philippines' largest telecom company Globe Telecom.

    Ayala Corporation is a local conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio from real estate, electronics manufacturing service (EMS), to transport infrastructures.

    In addition to the partnership with the Philippines' private sector, Horace Luke, CEO and founder of Gogoro, said the company is entering the Philippines market with support from the Department of Energy Philippines and Department of Trade and Industry Philippines.

    Luke added that Gogoro's battery-swapping system and smart mobility will increase the management efficiency for commercial fleets and goods delivery.

    Gogoro said it expects to pilot its battery-swapping network in Manila by the first quarter of 2023.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    battery Gogoro Philippines vehicle
