Gogoro battery-swapping e-scooter enters Philippines

Taiwan-based battery-swapping energy solution provider and electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro announced on Nov 30 that it is partnering with 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation.

917Ventures is part of the Philippines' largest telecom company Globe Telecom.

Ayala Corporation is a local conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio from real estate, electronics manufacturing service (EMS), to transport infrastructures.

In addition to the partnership with the Philippines' private sector, Horace Luke, CEO and founder of Gogoro, said the company is entering the Philippines market with support from the Department of Energy Philippines and Department of Trade and Industry Philippines.

Luke added that Gogoro's battery-swapping system and smart mobility will increase the management efficiency for commercial fleets and goods delivery.

Gogoro said it expects to pilot its battery-swapping network in Manila by the first quarter of 2023.