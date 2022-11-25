中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Nov 26, 2022
    02:23
    light rain
    22°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    India in spotlight as Foxconn Zhengzhou site sees renewed protests

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    As Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility, the largest iPhone production site for Apple, saw the second protest erupt in a month, India is again in the spotlight.

    Reuters and Bloomberg reported that violence erupted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility, with workers protesting the delayed bonus payments and other rumors that Foxconn officially denied.

    Reuters, quoting unnamed sources, reported that Foxconn might fail to reach its production target when Christmas comes. Apple has warned of delayed shipment of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to Counterpoint Research, production of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max may drop by 10% in the coming weeks.

    South China Morning Post, quoting Tom Miller, senior Asia analyst at Gavekal Research, said that China is becoming less investible and India has an opportunity to become more of a global manufacturing base.

    Apple has begun its production diversification since the US-China trade war in 2018 and has been asking suppliers to move to India, Vietnam, and Thailand. Still, the relocation process is slow, with China dominating over 90% of global iPhone production.

    Furthermore, the growing geopolitical tension between the US and China poses another risk for Apple. Analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence said in a research note that Apple would be the most to lose in terms of sales and manufacturing among the leading tech companies if US-China tensions escalate to the point of sanctions.

    Still, India has structural issues that limit its manufacturing growth. According to South China Morning Post, Udith Sikand, senior emerging markets analyst at Gavekal, said India wants to invite foreign investments in manufacturing while trying to fight off foreign investors to protect domestic industries.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Foxconn India
    Companies
    Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
    Related stories
    Nov 24
    Foxconn responds to protests at Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China
    Nov 17
    Pegatron steps up new plant construction in India
    Nov 7
    Apple's hope for record quarterly sales damped by Zhengzhou restrictions
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 24, 11:21
    With years of experience in medical power markets, Asian Power Devices showcases new products at CMEF 2022
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Fusion Worldwide named Outstanding International Branded Distributor
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Digital transformation in the 'post-pandemic' era: ZNT's global layout, transformation and upgrading of localized services in the Asia-Pacific region
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Use VPN to protect your online security against network threats
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 25, 11:18
    Stellantis eyes India's EV market, exploring made-in-India EVs
    Friday 25 November 2022
    C2A Security brings full lifecycle EV security protection to Asian market
    Friday 25 November 2022
    Zhong Yang Technology extends production to optical devices, lenses
    Friday 25 November 2022
    Phihong expects EV charging pile business to drive revenue growth