中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 10, 2022
    19:22
    partly cloudy
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Innovations

    Industry-academia collaboration transforms precision medicine research outcomes into social value

    Apple Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Guests at Precision Medicine and Smart Technology Technical Sharing & Matching Session

    With big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology all becoming highly developed, precision medicine - a sector that has relied on these advanced technologies for accelerated development - has in recent years become a crucial force of the medical industry. The Office of Technology Development and Industry Liaison (OTDIL) of Chang Gung University held on October 21 the "Precision Medicine and Smart Technology Technical Sharing & Matching Session," jointly executed along with the CGU Spark and T4GIP (Global Industry Platform) program. Medical industry experts from Taiwan Landseed Hospital, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University, Fu Jen Catholic University, National Central University and Yuan Ze University were invited to unveil the latest technologies and give talks.

    Ching-Shiun Chen, dean of Chang Gung University's OTDIL, stated in his speech that experts from all sectors in Taiwan must join forces to attain the goal of advanced precision medicine, and that the outcomes of the SPARK program have been spectacular in this respect. Apart from SPARK, close collaborations between various domestic scientific research platforms and academic units have also been established. Chang Gung University has for instance recently forged many cases of cross-domain collaboration, and with outcomes becoming increasingly apparent, the University is hoping to continue broadening the scope of matching so as to maximize the value of academic research.

    Regarding industry-academia collaborations within Taiwan's medical industry, Huan-Cheng Chang, dean of Taiwan Landseed Hospital, is greatly in favor of this direction of development. In his speech, he indicated that his hospital now employs over 200 attending physicians coming from the medical centers of Taiwan, and that over the past few years the hospital has been actively seeking collaborations with domestic academic research institutions to cultivate talent and optimize the medical service experience. In the future, he hopes to see more instances of technology transfer in partnership with Chang Gung University so that the seeds of scientific research can bear fruit in real medical practice.

    Yufeng Jane Tseng, associate chairman at the Department of Computer Science & Information Engineering and director of SPARK Taiwan, also shared her experience as an entrepreneur. According to Tseng, Taiwan's academic and research institutions have produced massive amounts of research outcomes that have not been realized within the realm of real medical practice due to lack of liaison with pharmaceutical companies, and that she herself has been the victim of such a predicament. After joining the SPARK platform, which assigns mentors and investors to impart knowledge and give training, she was able to learn the ins and outs of project management, relevant laws and regulations, technology marketing and other professional knowledge, all of which ultimately enabled her to commercialize the fruits of her research labors. With her personal experience as an example, she encourages the academics and researchers of Taiwan to step out of their comfort zone and seek collaborative opportunities with the industry sector for the health and well-being of the greater community.

    To help members of the domestic medical industry better understand current and future trends in precision medicine, multiple industry experts have been invited to speak on research outcomes in four major research domains, including health, well-being and disease prevention; precision testing and treatment; telemedicine and precision care; and medical information and more. Thirty-one sets of posters on research technology were also exhibited at the event site, while 28 rounds of one-on-one matching sessions between businesses in the medical industry and the representatives of technical teams were conducted to promote exchange and encourage collaborations between industry and academia.

    With its talks, an array of research outcomes and matching services, the event attracted the participation of a total of 43 businesses from the domestic medical industry.

    Participators at the event

    Participants at the event

    Technical team demo (VR Gardening Trainer-technology by Ching-Yi Wu and I-Ching Chuang, Chang Gung University)

    Technical team demo (VR Gardening Trainer-technology by Ching-Yi Wu and I-Ching Chuang, Chang Gung University)

    Onsite one-on-one matching session (Left: Wen-Yen Lin of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Chang Gung University)

    Onsite one-on-one matching session (Left: Wen-Yen Lin of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Chang Gung University)
    Photos: DIGITIMES, October 2022

    Tags
    precision medicine Smart applications startup
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 10, 09:17
    Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for Silicon Carbide semiconductor technology supply for next-generation electric vehicles
    Thursday 10 November 2022
    As PXPay Plus strives for 2 million registered users in just under 2 months, Chunghwa Telecom IDCs serve as strong technical support
    Wednesday 9 November 2022
    Pixsee AI Smart Baby Monitor combines with Microsoft Azure for recording precious memories with an AI platform
    Tuesday 8 November 2022
    Digi-Key launches Factory Tomorrow Season 2 video series
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 10, 10:57
    TCC introduces its first zero-carbon emission mine in China
    Thursday 10 November 2022
    Automotive supply chain saw component demand revival despite macro headwinds
    Thursday 10 November 2022
    Bosch taps IBM quantum computers in hunt for new EV materials
    Thursday 10 November 2022
    Honda and Nissan move financial forecasts upward as Yen stays weak