China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2022

China Smartphone AP Tracker data services. Please The DIGITIMES Research report you are trying to open requires subscription todata services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.

Shipments of application processors (APs) used in smartphones released by China-based brands went up 10.2% sequentially, but down 19.4% on year to reach 199.5 million units in the third quarter of 2022.