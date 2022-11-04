Global server market – 3Q 2022

The DIGITIMES Research report you are trying to open requires subscription to Global Server Tracker data services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
Global server shipments went up 4.3% sequentially in the third quarter of 2022 due to rising demand from public cloud services providers and server brand vendors as well as ODMs' deferred orders from the previous quarter.
Table of contents
Chart 2: Global shipments by top-10 player, 3Q21-4Q22 (k units)
Chart 4: Taiwan server shipments and global share, 3Q21-4Q22 (k units)
Chart 34: Taiwan and global server shipments, 2018-2022 (k units)
Chart 35: Global server shipments by top-10 player, 2021-2022 (k units)
Chart 36: Taiwan server shipments by top maker, 2021-2022 (k units)