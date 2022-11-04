中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 8, 2022
    01:23
    light rain
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    DRAM prices have little room to fall further, says Adata
    4h 23min ago
    Largan, GSEO post double-digit revenue increases in October
    4h 28min ago
    GIS to see 4Q22 sales buoyed by shipments for new iPads
    4h 32min ago
    Handset-IC backend specialists brace for weak 4Q22
    4h 43min ago
    Qisda chairman warns of weak 1H23
    4h 56min ago
    Taiwan semi equipment output value to top NT$100 billion in 2022
    5h 8min ago
    Notebook ODMs, other suppliers remain cautious
    5h 12min ago
    Fabless firms clearing inventory aggressively
    5h 18min ago
    Foxconn posts 6% revenue drop in October
    5h 29min ago
    Cancellation of customer orders has little impact, says UMC
    5h 29min ago
    Home Research Data report

    Global server market – 3Q 2022

    Frank Kung, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The DIGITIMES Research report you are trying to open requires subscription to Global Server Tracker data services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    Global server shipments went up 4.3% sequentially in the third quarter of 2022 due to rising demand from public cloud services providers and server brand vendors as well as ODMs' deferred orders from the previous quarter.
    Table of contents
    Tags
    server
    Related story
    Nov 7
    Wistron 3Q22 gross margin hits record
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 4, 10:52
    AWS Joint Innovation Center in Kaohsiung has cooperated with BenQ with results of Interacting Smart Education Championship Out
    Friday 4 November 2022
    Clientron Smart Virtual Onboard Unit won 31st Taiwan Excellence Award
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    ADATA to showcase its latest industrial-grade storage products at SIDO Paris 2022
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Kasten by Veeam announces new Kasten K10 V5.5 to simplify Kubernetes data protection at scale with autonomous operations and cloud native expansion
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Nov 7, 12:33
    Murata boosts MLCC capacity in China in its largest investment to target EV, 5G smartphone markets
    Monday 7 November 2022
    Taiwanese electronics makers stand good chance in EV industry
    Monday 7 November 2022
    SEA roundup: Indonesia targets producing 2 million electric motorbikes by 2024
    Monday 7 November 2022
    MCU demand remains stable for automotive applications