    Home EV Vehicle

    Gogoro to pilot in Delhi, India this month

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke; credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Taiwan-based, Nasdaq-listed battery-swapping scooter manufacturer and power service provider Gogoro is launching a pilot project in Delhi, India this month, according to an Indian investment promotion agency Invest India.

    Invest India said a launch event will be held on Nov 3.

    India is a massive market for two-wheeler and three-wheelers and this will be Gogoro's third pilot project outside Taiwan. The company has been expanding its presence in Singapore and Indonesia.

    India, like most countries in the world, is also pushing for electric vehicles and its ecosystem. Invest India said the EV market in India is estimated to reach US$2 billion by 2023 and US$7.09 billion by 2025.

    Kaushik Burman, general manager of Gogoro India was cited by an Indian media outlet as saying that Gogoro's focus would be to decarbonize the logistics sector and that "a combination of all the offerings of Gogoro — vehicles, batteries and battery swapping stations— would be part of the company's 'Make in India' plans."

    Burman added that Gogoro plans to work with a local supplier and build an ecosystem in India.

    For retail, the Taiwanese company would set up a joint venture with local scooter maker Hero Motorcorp to build battery swapping stations and work on Gogoro batteries. Sources told DIGITIMES Asia that Hero Motorcorp currently manufactures in Haryana, northern India.

    The Gogoro vehicles are set to hit the Indian market by the end of this year, according to news reports.

    Gogoro's global strategic partners include Yamaha, Suzuki, and Foxconn.

