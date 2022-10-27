ARTC develops driving decision diagnosis system to enhance autonomous driving safety

Safety is the fundamental requirement of autonomous driving. The Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC) in Taiwan has developed a system that can diagnose an autonomous vehicle's (AV) driving decisions and overrule them when necessary. The solution helps the car stay safe even encountering unexpected situations, ARTC said.

ARTC recently showcased the Intelligent Driving Decision Diagnosis System at the Taiwan Innotech Expo. Yu Rui Chen, an engineer who developed the system, said an AV may make a wrong decision because of mistakes or unfamiliar situations.

For example, Chen said an AV may be trained to drive along the lane marking. When another vehicle is temporarily parked on the street and occupies a lane, it may impact the AV's detection and driving decision.

He added that the diagnosis system works based on driving decisions but also makes its own judgment. In the case above, the diagnosis system would detect the object - the parked vehicle - and adjust the previous decision to not drive along the lane marking, avoiding a possible danger.

Chen said an AV's decision system is like the "brain" of the car. The diagnosis system, which could work with any level of autonomous driving, is the safety mechanism ensuring orders from the car's brain would result in safe driving.

The last-ditch effort for safety

According to ARTC, the two primary AV decision systems are rule-based and artificial intelligence-based. Chen said the diagnosis system could integrate the two decision systems. Moreover, it would survey an AV's surrounding environment, checking the drivable space and detecting objects, including other cars and people around.

When the AV encounters an unanticipated situation, the diagnosis system will consider if orders from the decision system would put the car in danger, Chen said. If yes, the diagnosis system will overrule the decisions and keep the car driving or stopping safely.

According to Chen, the diagnosis system could help an AV dodge cars on the road or adjust its speed. For instance, when another vehicle cuts into the lane, the diagnosis system may lower the AV's speed or stop it if the decision system's orders would cause a crash.

"The diagnosis system is the last-ditch effort to guarantee an AV's safety," Chen said.

According to ARTC, the diagnosis system can be integrated with human-machine interface to provide system failure information and other alarms.

It can also work with another system developed by ARTC to execute the modified orders - the Electronic Control Chassis-Dynamic Control Module. Hsiang Jen Cheng, an engineer at ARTC's Research and Development Division, said the control module would offer feedback to the diagnosis system simultaneously when adjusting a vehicle's steering wheel, accelerator or brake. Therefore, the modification could be made precisely and efficiently.

ARTC has installed the diagnosis system on WinBus, an autonomous minibus that it built from scratch. Cheng said the nonprofit organization tested the system in 2020 with a WinBus running in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park in central Taiwan.

The WinBus, equipped with LiDARS, cameras and mmWave radars, can carry 14 passengers, according to Cheng. He said the bus accumulated more than 6546 kilometers in 2020 and gave rides to 1,693 people.

ARTC has made progress in commercializing the patented solution. According to the organization, Lioho Machine Works, a Taiwan-based automotive parts supplier, deployed the diagnosis system on the self-driving shuttle bus it co-developed with partners. In addition, ARTC has worked on installing the system on vehicles that will export to Japan.

Cheng said the organization started testing and verifying the systems on a passenger car. After numerous adjustments and tests, it successfully transferred the model to the minibus. In the long term, Cheng said ARTC plans to deploy the systems on mid-sized or full-sized buses, which will also require many modifications.