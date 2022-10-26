中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Oct 27, 2022
    02:03
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    II-VI, Sony eyeing opportunities for VCSEL chip orders from Apple
    3h 30min ago
    LandMark sees demand for 5G optical components pick up
    3h 47min ago
    Qisda regards demand pick-up in 2H23 as best-case scenario
    3h 56min ago
    WPG eyeing bigger presence in non-Greater China markets
    4h 8min ago
    PCL upbeat about 400G optical transceiver shipments
    5h 55min ago
    Chipmaking equipment inventory swells
    6h 2min ago
    Analog IC firms worry about TI's upcoming capacity expansion
    6h 41min ago
    Merck opens new plant in southern Taiwan
    6h 47min ago
    AUO sees loss top NT$10 billion in 3Q22
    6h 59min ago
    UMC cuts capex after strong 3Q22
    7h 4min ago
    Home Asia

    India's antitrust watchdog fines Google second time in a week

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    India's antitrust watchdog fined Google for abusing its dominant position in the payment system in its proprietary mobile OS. It is the second time in a week that Google was fined, with more investigations against it continuing in the country where Google commands 97% of the market.

    The Competition of Commission of India (CCI) issued a document and a press release, fining Google INR9.36 billion (US$113.4 million) for abusing its dominant position with respect to its billing system in Google Play. CCI issued a cease-and-desist order containing eight corrective measures requiring Google to implement.

    CCI said Google requires app developers to exclusively and mandatorily use Google Play's billing system not only for receiving payments for apps distributed/sold through the Google Play store but also for certain in-app purchases. If the app developers do not comply with Google's policy, they are not permitted to list their apps on the Play Store, thus losing out the vast pool of potential customers.

    Despite that, Google is not using its own Google Play billing system for its own YouTube service, amounting to discriminatory pricing as YouTube does not have to pay the services fee as being imposed on other apps covered in Google Play billing system.

    CCI issued eight corrective measures for Google to implement. Google has to allow and not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing services. Google shall not impose any anti-steering provisions on app developers and restrict them from communicating with their users to promote their apps and offerings in any manner.

    It is the second time in a week that the Indian regulator fined Google. India fined Google US$164 million for allegedly abusing the dominant role of its Android OS. According to CCI's document, Google has a dominant position in five different markets in India, including mobile OS, app store, web search services, non-OS specific mobile web browsers, and online video hosting platforms. The Economic Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that CCi is in the process of issuing orders against Google in at least two more cases.

    Bloomberg reported that Google said it is reviewing CCI's previous order imposing a US$162 million penalty, which is a major setback for local consumers and businesses and will raise the price of Android smartphones. India smartphone vendors are currently facing cost pressure as the rupee depreciates against the dollar, and price hikes may follow, The Economic Times reports.

    Tags
    antitrust Google India
    Related stories
    Sep 13
    Google reportedly considering making Pixel phones in India
    Sep 6
    Dixon obtained sub-license rights for Google smart TVs in India
    Aug 17
    Apple thrives in India while Android vendors suffer
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 25, 11:21
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    Thursday 20 October 2022
    Fibocom launches FWA-dedicated 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Oct 26, 14:20
    China, Taiwan LED makers competing for mini LED backlighting of automotive displays
    Wednesday 26 October 2022
    GM posts 37.5% profit growth in 3Q22 while altering EV production target
    Wednesday 26 October 2022
    Great Wall Motor on track to build its own chips
    Wednesday 26 October 2022
    Tesla Model Y now cheaper than XPeng, Nio SUVs in China