    Taipei
    Thu, Oct 27, 2022
    02:03
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    LONGi Green Energy Technology stops quoting G1 mono-Si wafers

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    China-based solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker LONGi Green Energy Technology has stopped quoting G1-size mono-Si wafers, implying that it may hike prices for such wafers, according to industry sources.

    This is because increasingly fewer solar cell makers have ordered G1-size mono-Si wafers and, in response, LONGi has categorized the size as special specification for which prices are negotiated rather than openly quoted, the sources explained, adding that negotiation means prices are likely to be higher than original quotes.

    There are other China-based makers of G1-size mono-Si wafers, but LONGi is the most competitive in price, the sources said.

    Amid all sizes of mono-Si wafers, M10 leads to the lowest cost per unit area of solar cells and thus has become the internationally mainstream size, the sources noted.

    Currently, G1-size mono-Si wafers take up about 60% of Taiwan-based solar cell makers' production capacities, mostly United Renewable Energy (URE) and TSEC, the sources said.

    However, Taiwan-based solar cell makers have been adjusting manufacturing equipment to shift use of mono-Si wafers from G1-size to M6-size, and some of them have installed new equipment that can be flexibly adjusted for using M6-, M10 and G12-size (the largest) mono-Si wafers, the sources noted.

    URE currently has solar cell production lines with total annual capacity of 1,200MWp based on G1-, M6- and M10-size mono-Si wafers, and plans to add a solar cell production line using M10-size ones.

    TSEC has two solar cell production lines using M6- and M10-size mono-Si wafers with total annual capacity of 700-800MWp at present, and will gradually phase out a solar cell production based on G1-size ones with annual production capacity of 600MWp and set up a solar cell production line using M10-size ones in the first half of 2023.

    In contrast, Motech Industries no longer used G1-size mono-Si wafers to produce solar cells.

