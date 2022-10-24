中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Oct 25, 2022
    20:01
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    FPG taps deeper into lithium battery field

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit DIGITIMES

    Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) has taken a big stride forward in the development of lithium batteries for household, commercial energy storage and charging pile applications, with its subsidiary High Tech Battery (HTB) unveiling the latest energy storage cabinets and other related solutions at the just-ended Energy Taiwan 2022.

    HTB chairperson Wang Kuei-yun told Digitimes Asia that her company is now the only maker in Taiwan able to conduct vertical integration of related solutions ranging from lithium battery cell modules and battery packs to diverse energy storage system designs and manufacturing.

    Wang disclosed that HTB plans to kick off commercial production of lithium batteries for EV applications in two years, and is proceeding with related automotive specs validations.

    Wang noted that the company's 20-foot energy storage cabinet can accommodate 2,100KW, half the size of the 40-foot one normally required and with high energy density and sophisticated security guarantee. She disclosed HTB will display the cabinet at a US show in 2023, with lithium battery cell as a cuboid sizing 260 x100 x18mm.

    HTB has obtained a number of patents in Europe, the US and Taiwan for its self-developed lithium battery materials, which provide the best solution to the combustion problem, with its lithium batteries winning the highest level of safety certification from UL of the US, according to Wang.

    Wang said following more than 10 years of R&D, HTB has started small-volume production and will enter volume production in March 2023, with an annual capacity of six energy storage cabinets amounting to 0.5GWh. The company is also building a new plant in northern Taiwan for the production of battery cells, with initial annual capacity set at 1.5GWh, which will be boosted to 5GWh in two years.

    In response to EV battery production subsidies under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Wang said her company will have Taiwan as its main manufacturing base, with no cross-border production plan in the short term. But if the company decides to invest in the US later, it will focus on battery cell modules and packs packaging lines there, she added.

    At the moment, FPG has another subsidiary, Formosa Smart Energy Tech, dedicated to the production of LFP lithium batteries mainly for EV applications.

