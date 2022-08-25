中文網
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Nvidia fiscal 2Q23 results disappoint due to gaming business slump

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Nvidia has released its financial results for fiscal second-quarter 2023 (ended July 31 2022), with revenue increasing 3% from the same period a year ago to US$6.7 billion. Gross margin for the quarter dropped sharply to 43.5% from the previous quarter's 65.5%, an obvious result of the impact from macroeconomic headwinds.

    The company had warned its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results would miss analysts' consensus forecasts two weeks ago in a preliminary earnings release. The disappointing performance was largely due to a 33% year-on-year decline of its gaming product revenue, which went down 44% sequentially. Gaming products are primarily graphics cards for PCs, which are experiencing "challenging market conditions" worldwide.

    Jansen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a company statement, "We are navigating our supply chain transitions in a challenging macro environment and we will get through this."

    He identified accelerated computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and automotive as the directions for Nvidia's transformation. Advance computing and AI are driving the company's datacenter business, which grew 61% from a year ago to US$3.81 billion in revenue, contributing to more than half of the total revenue.

    Nvidia's automotive business also enjoyed robust growth, reporting 45% increase in revenue to US$220 million. Its DRIVE Orin compute platform has been adopted by new model vehicles by NIO, Li Auto, JIDU, and Human Horizon. In addition, Pony.ai has adopted DRIVE Orin across its line of self-driving trucks and robotaxis.

    The Professional Visualization division saw revenue dip 4% from a year ago to US$496 million but has expanded partnership with Siemens to enable industrial metaverse and increase the use of AI-driven digital twin technology.

    Huang also shared outlook for fiscal third-quarter 2023, including revenue of US$5.9 billion, plus or minus 2%. That would translate into an 11.9% quarter-on-quarter slide from the second quarter. As OEM and channel distributors continue to reduce inventory to align with current levels of demand, Huang expects Gaming and Professional Visualization revenue to decline sequentially.

    But as Nvidia is preparing to launch new product generation in AI and the metaverse in the coming GTC in September, gross margin is anticipated to rebound to 62.4% (GAAP), plus or minus 50 basis points.

    Nvidia GAAP results, fiscal 2Q23 (US$m)

    Fiscal 2Q23

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    Fiscal 3Q23 (f)

    Revenue

    6,704

    (19%)

    3%

    5,900

    Gross Margin

    43.5%

    (22pp)

    (21.3pp)

    62.4%

    Operating Expenses

    2,416

    (32%)

    36%

    2,590

    Operating income

    499

    (73%)

    (80%)

    NA

    Net income

    656

    (59%)

    (72%)

    NA

    Diluted earnings per share (US$)

    0.25

    (59%)

    (72%)

    NA

    Source: Nvidia, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

