中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    13:29
    mostly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Hyundai accelerates EV deployment in US, Indonesia

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Hyundai group companies and LGES have obtained US$710 million of foreign investment to invest in a joint EV battery cell factory in Indonesia, according to Korean-language media outlet Hankyung.

    The South Korean outlet cited a joint statement as saying that Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Mobis, KIA, LGES and PT Indonesian Battery Industry (Battery Indonesia BUMN) are co-building the battery plant.

    The EV battery cell factory, PT HKML Battery Indonesia, is located in Karawang and currently under construction.

    According to Indonesian Ministry of Investment (BKPM), total investment for the factory could reach US$1.1 billion. The factory is expected to start with 10GWh capacity and to gradually raise capacity to 30GWh after operation will begin in the next two years.

    Hyundai to accelerate expansion in the US

    Earlier in May this year, Hyundai Motor Group announced that it has entered an agreement with the US state of Georgia to build full electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities.

    Georgia officials recently stated that Hyundai plans to begin construction of the facilities at the end of October this year so that they can enter operation in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Yonhap News. The facilities were originally scheduled to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.

    The Georgia investment is approximately US$5.54 billion and is part of the South Korean group's investment project to foster future mobility in the US.

    Yonhap News reported that Hyundai is accelerating construction in the US to alleviate the impact from the Inflation Reduction Act, which recently became law in the US. The act requires certain parts of EV, such as batteries, to be manufactured or assembled locally in the US.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy
    Tags
    battery electric vehicle EV battery Hyundai Indonesia investment South Korea US vehicle
    Related stories
    Aug 19
    Mitsubishi Fuso trials all-electric truck in Bali, Indonesia
    Aug 17
    Hyundai Mobis to spin off module and parts production
    Aug 11
    Foxconn eyeing Indonesia's future capital city, Nusantara
    Aug 10
    Indonesia secures US$5 billion nickel deal from Tesla
    Jul 12
    Mahindra's newly established EV subsidiary may source batteries from LGES
    Jul 1
    LGES signs MoU with Compass Minerals for lithium supply
    Related topic
    Asia
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:32
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 23, 14:02
    India's Uno Minda targets 25% market share in EV components
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    The age of cloud-connected vehicles is here as cars become service carriers
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    Exclusive interview with HBS professor Willy Shih: Global supply chain resilience issues to watch out for in 2023 and beyond
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    UBright diversifies optical film portfolios