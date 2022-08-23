中文網
    Taipei
    Toyota bets on hybrids instead of EVs in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Despite Korean companies' eagerness to invest in India's EV market, Japanese carmakers have decided to put their bets on hybrid cars as their Indian strategy, with Toyota combining local production, sourcing, and partnerships to lower cost and boost hybrid sales in the South Asian country.

    Reuters quoted multiple sources saying that Toyota is changing tack in India and launching cheaper hybrid cars in the price-sensitive market as the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry since 2013 despite being renowned for its Prius.

    According to Reuters, Toyota's strategies include introducing a hybrid system originally developed for subcompact cars, sourcing low-cost chassis and some upper body parts from Suzuki, with full hybrid Urban Cruiser Hyryder being its first new hybrid under the strategy. Toyota will also sell a mild-hybrid version of Hyryder, which uses powertrains supplied by Suzuki. Furthermore, Toyota will leverage the scale and pricing power with suppliers of Maruti to bring down costs.

    On the other hand, Toyota has started production of E-Drive in Bidadi, Karanataka, a key component of the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) that ensures seamless switching between the engine and electric motor. Toyota will export made-in-India E-Drives to Japan and Southeast Asia.

    For THS's other three critical components, Toyota has been manufacturing engines in India, while lithium-ion batteries and power control units have to be imported.

    South Korea-based carmakers have outlined their roadmaps for the Indian EV market, with Hyundai planning to launch six EV models in India between 2022 and 2028. In addition to Toyota, Japan-based Maruti Suzuki emphasized hybrid and CNG cars for its green vehicle business in India, not planning to launch EVs until 2025.

    Masakazu Yoshimura, managing director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told PTI that Toyota has BEVs and can always introduce them in India as long as India becomes a complete BEV-oriented country. Toyota Industries Engine India and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts are among the applicants in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for clean automobiles and advanced auto parts announced in March.

