Samsung smartphones growing reliance on China supply chain; Tencent announces new 4-leg robot; Japan machine tool sales increasing for 21 months straight

Key observation factors for the Asia Enterprise special report of the week of August 6-12 mainly focus on Samsung Electronics, which has implemented a strict cost management strategy, is seeing Chinese component suppliers' presence expanding from its entry-level to mid-range smartphones to high-end ones; Tencent Robotics X lab has unveiled the second-generation Max 4-leg robot, but the commercialization of the robot is still a key challenge for the Chinese developer; and Japan's machine tool industry has enjoyed on-year increase for 21 months straight in domestic and export sales with the total amount for the first seven months in 2022 rise 42.8% compared to the same period in 2021.