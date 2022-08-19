Swap Energi collaborates with ABC Lithium for manufacturing LFP battery

Indonesia-based large battery-swapping technology suppliers Swap Energi recently partnered with International Chemical Industry, the manufacturer of ABC battery in Indonesia, to accelerate supply of LFP batteries for electric scooters.

The company announced several partnerships in advancing the adoption of e-scooters in the Southeast Asian country. In addition to ABC Battery, Swap also collaborated with local gas station operator BP AKR Retail, state-owned energy company PLN, large food delivery service provider Grab, BRI Finance, and local online retailer Global Digital Niaga (aka Blibli).

Grab operates 8,500 electric scooters in eight provinces in Indonesia, and Swap's e-scooter distributor Smoot Motor is one of the suppliers. The companies aim to reduce carbon emissions by electrifying the fleet.

According to Grab president Ridzki Kramadibrata, Grab Electric has reduced over 5,000 tonnes of CO2 from 2020 to 2021. Electrification also reduces demand for petrol fuel.

The Smoot scooter is locally produced in Banten, Indonesia, equipped with Swap Energi's battery swapping system, and can go up to 60km per hour.

Setting up battery swapping points at BP AKR

Swap and Smoot are committed to increasing battery swapping stations for their drivers. The partnership with BP AKR will allow Swap to set up Swap Points across BP's gas stations. Irwan Tjahaja, founder of Swap Energi said the presence of Swap Points at BP AKR will become an important access point for electric scooter users. He added that each battery swap takes no more than 10 seconds.

Currently, Swap is in close collaboration with Smoot to showcase smart electric scooters that are fully integrated with Swap's battery-swapping system and application. Smoot drivers, with a lifelong warranty for the batteries, can swap batteries at Swap Points for free.

As of August 18, Swap has deployed over 400 Swap Points in Greater Jakarta. The number of Swap Points is expected to reach 1,200 by the end of 2022 and increase to 5,000 throughout 2023.

Subscriptions for Swap and Smoot's battery swapping e-scooters are based on the driver's travel mileage, in addition to the costs of the vehicle.