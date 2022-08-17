Litemax developing e-paper used in transportation

Industrial LCD display maker Litemax Electronics is developing electronic paper (e-paper) for use in display of transportation information, with revenue contribution expected to begin in 2023, according to company president King Chung-ren.

To support future business growth, Litemax has also stepped into development of power charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs), products used in metaverse and automotive displays especially for EVs, King said.

Litemax focuses on customized LCD displays, King noted. Transportation applications, Litemax has cooperated with panel maker Innolux to develop 48-inch FHD low-power-consuming wide-angle LCD displays with brightness of 1,000nits for Taipei's MRT trains, King indicated.

Litemax has obtained orders for customized LCD displays used in transportation systems in China, the US, Canada, Europe and Russia and expects to land more such orders, King said.

Litemax-customized LCD displays have been used at smart bus stops in Taipei, high-speed railway stations, and in casinos in the US, King noted. The casino-use LCD displays feature vivid color, high brightness, special shapes and touch control, King indicated, adding that sales for such displays have been growing fast.

Litemax posted consolidated revenues of NT$383.7 million (US$12.9 million), gross margin of 34.04% and net profit of NT$61.6 million for second-quarter 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$759.7 million, gross margin of 30.96% and net profit of NT$105.0 million for first-half 2022.

The half-year gross margin hiked 3.71pp as IC component shortages eased and LCD panel prices fell 15-20% in first-half 2022, King explained.

Litemax expects business to slip slightly in third-quarter 2022 and rebound in the following quarter.

Litemax has reported consolidated revenues of NT$94.6 million for July, decreasing 28.66% sequentially and 16.77% on year.