Li Auto reported 21.5% gross margin in 2Q22, saying new model coming soon

Li Auto, one of China's promising electric vehicle (EV) startups, reached total revenues of CNY8.73 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the second quarter. With a slightly decreasing gross margin of 21.5%, the company said it will launch a new model "sooner than expected" and roll out a battery electric vehicle (BEV) next year.

Li Auto started volume production in November 2019 and has released two six-seat SUVs, Li ONE and Li L9. Both vehicles are plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEV) with a gasoline engine serving as a range extender, according to Carscoops.

According to its second-quarter financial results released on August 15, Li Auto saw a 73.3% increase in total revenues from 2Q21. In addition, it delivered 28,687 vehicles in 2Q22, a 63.2% year-over-year growth.

The vehicle sales were CNY8.48 billion, decreasing 8.9% from the first quarter. The automaker said the decrease in vehicle deliveries, impacted by a supply shortage, caused vehicle sales to decline.

Moreover, the company saw a gross margin of 21.5% in the second quarter of 2022, slightly decreasing from 22.6% in the first quarter. Kevin Yanan Shen, Li Auto's president, said in a conference call on Monday evening that the outlook of gross margin a lot of times is based on the battery costs. While battery raw materials prices have decreased moderately in recent months, the company expects the costs to fluctuate significantly again.

A BEV model that can charge 400km of range in 10 minutes

A rumor has arisen that Li Auto will soon launch another model, L8. Shen said he can only comment that the new model will come sooner than expected.

On the other hand, Xiang Li, Li Auto's founder, chairman and CEO, shared more details about the BEV model that the company aims to roll out next year. He said there would be two primary differences between the BEV and the available range-extended models.

First, Li Auto already has a BEV prototype that can charge a range of 400km in 10 minutes. The CEO said the goal is to encourage the public to purchase EVs without range anxiety.

He added that almost all L9 buyers have reliable ways to charge their vehicles. Therefore, the company would not focus on solving the charging issues at home or in cities. Instead, it will strive to guarantee travel between key economic zones such as the Yangtze Delta and the Jingjinji Metropolitan region.

The second advantage of the BEV would be space. Li said there would be much more space in the car due to the engineering possibility and new architectures.

Analysts asked if launching a BEV model would hurt Li Auto's gross margin or cash flow next year. Shen said the company intends to improve its profitability with each new model. As a result, the BEV would not impact its cash flow or gross margin in 2023.

Additionally, the 200,000th Li ONE rolled off the production line in the Changzhou manufacturing base on August 1, according to the company. Shen said it was the first domestic-branded premium model priced above CNY300,000 to achieve this production milestone.

However, order intake for Li ONE seems to have been affected by L9, which was launched in June this year. In addition, Li Auto has set the vehicle delivery guidance in the third quarter to be between 27,000 and 29,000 cars, an increase of 7.5% to 15.5% from 3Q 2021. However, an analyst said the guidance was conservative.

Shen acknowledged that the company had seen a slowdown in Li ONE's order intake when releasing the guidance. He said some customers who had planned to buy Li ONE changed their minds after test-driving L9. The company's sales team will work on regaining potential customers' attention for Li ONE.

As the delivery of L9 starts by the end of August, Li Auto expects its total revenues to be between CNY8.96 billion and CNY9.56 billion in the third quarter, a 15.3% to 22.9% increase from the previous year.