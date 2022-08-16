中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 17, 2022
    01:27
    partly cloudy
    34°C
    Home EV Vehicle

    Ola Electric to launch E4W in 2024

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Ola Electric, an Indian EV unicorn backed by SoftBank, revealed on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day the launch plan of its first electric four-wheeler (E4W), likely to increase competition in India's E4W market.

    According to Reuters, Bloomberg, and Business Standard, Ola Electric will launch its made-in-India E4Ws in 2024, which can go from 0 to 100 km/h in four seconds, with a driving range up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

    Ola will build its EV ecosystem at Future Factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, which houses plants for manufacturing electric two-wheelers (E2Ws), E4Ws, and battery cells, with production capacities of 10 million units, 1 million units, and 100 GWh, respectively.

    On the other hand, Ola electric resumed the deliveries of the Ola S1, a cheaper variant compared with the Ola S1 Pro, whose shipments were suspended due to the global chip shortage.

    Since 2021, Ola Electric has revealed its investment plans, including Future Factory, Hypercharger Network, E2W and E4W products, R&D centers in UK and Bangalore, and application for India's advanced battery cell incentive scheme. Still, this is the first time Ola Electric has revealed its launch schedule for the E4W products.

    Despite the aggressive investment plans, Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, told DIGITIMES Asia that it is a startup scenario where they throw numbers to the media and get the valuation. According to Inc42, it is still years away before the world can see the full extent of Ola Electric's ecosystem in action.

    Meanwhile, although the E4W market in India is still tiny compared to other major economies, companies from Asia and Europe have tried to gain a foothold before the market takes off. The competition is expected to become heated starting from 2023.

    Nikkei Asia reported that Toyota Motor and Hyundai Motor announced a combined investment of US$1.15 billion in India. Suzuki Motor committed to an investment of US$1.26 billion to build a battery cell battery in India.

    Carmakers' E4W plans in India

    Vendor

    Plan

    Hyundai

    Launch six EV models between 2022 and 2028

    Kia

    Launch EV in 2025

    Suzuki / Maruti Suzuki

    Launch EV in 2025, manufacture EVs and batteries in India

    Volkswagen

    Launch EV in 2023

    Tata

    Launch 10 EV models by 2026

    Mahindra & Mahindra

    Targeting 20~30% of EV share of its SUV sales by 2027

    Ola Electric

    Launch made-in-India EV in 2024

    Source: Companies. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Vehicle
    electric vehicle India Ola Electric vehicle
