    Home Tech IT + CE

    DFI expects sales growth through 2HQ22

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based DFI, a provider of industrial PCs, motherboards, and computing devices, expects to see its revenue and gross margin continue growing in the second half of 2022, according to company sources.

    The company posted revenue of NT$7.723 billion (NT$262.58 million) in the first half of 2022, increasing 46.29% from a year earlier. Net profit for the six months reached NT$199 million, with a gross margin of 19.19%.

    Company president Alexander Su attributed the robust sales performance to improvements in the supply and prices of related components and the availability of production capacity at its new plant.

    Su expects the company's performance to continue improving quarter by quarter in the second half, thanks to stable supplies of related raw materials at stable prices.

    The company noted that its book-to-bill ratio for embedded systems reached 1.43 in the second quarter and will likely continue to improve throughout the year.

    The company said that demand for embedded systems designated for automation and automotive applications will remain robust in the second half supporting its revenue growth.

    According to company vice chairman Michael Lee, despite facing unfavorable macro environments such as inventory correction, inflation and economic slowdown, new infrastructure construction in various regional markets will spur device demand for automation, 5G, and AIoT applications.

    Lee said that DFI's core business units, including embedded motherboards, automation equipment, network devices and graphics solutions will benefit from the ongoing trend.

    In the first half of 2022, graphics cards and solutions accounted for 33% of total sales, followed by embedded motherboards at 27%, automation equipment at 26%, and network devices at 14%.

