Jidu reveals ambition to deliver 800,000 robot cars annually by 2028

China-based Jidu Auto is marching toward the realization of intelligent electric vehicles (EV). Baidu's car-manufacturing brand announced that it aims to deliver the first production robot car in the second half of 2023, reaching a delivery goal of 800,000 vehicles per year by 2028.

Jidu revealed the "2880 plan" at an inaugural partner conference in Shanghai on August 8. The company is a joint venture between the tech giant Baidu and automaker Geely, leveraging the parent companies' Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform and autonomous driving technology.

Launched in March 2021, Jidu unveiled its first concept robot car, ROBO-01, in June 2022. According to Electrek, the vehicle's driving system uses Nvidia Orin X chips, LiDARs, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic radars and cameras. It is also equipped with a yoke steering wheel that can be folded up in autonomous driving mode.

Jidu is poised to make EVs that combine first-class autonomous driving technology and human-machine interface (HMI). CnEVPost reported that a limited version of the company's first production robot car would be launched soon, which holds a 90% resemblance to the ROBO-01.

During the inaugural partner conference, Jidu CEO Xia Yiping said the company expects to deliver the first robot vehicle in the second half of 2023. Moreover, it will introduce the second model at the Guangzhou auto show later this year, starting deliveries in 2024.

With the first delivery on track, Jidu will open stores in 46 cities in China to build its sales network, the CEO said.

In addition, the company announced its aim to deliver 800,000 robot cars each year by 2028. Robin Li, Baidu's founder, chairman and CEO, said at the event that Jidu is expected to lead Tesla by an entire generation in autonomous driving technology.

Li added that electrification is the halftime game for smart cars while intelligence is the end game. Jidu holds Baidu's AI advantages and the core capabilities of Baidu Apollo, the company's autonomous ride-hailing service platform.

According to Global Times, Baidu has become one of the leading autonomous driving technology companies in the world. It is projected that the global autonomous vehicle deliveries will be 50 million cars in 2025, with an intelligent car penetration rate of 50% in China. Li said an EV without self-driving technology will ultimately lose its competitiveness by 2030.

Multiple China-based tech companies have gotten involved in the car-making business. For example, Huawei supplies automakers such as BAIC Motor, Changan Automobile and Dongfeng Sokon Automobile, according to Yicai. In addition, Xiaomi has been building its car models with full force since 2021, while Baidu focuses on making vehicles with advanced intelligence.

It is widely accepted that the competition for smart EVs will grow intense when Jidu and Xiaomi begin mass producing and delivering their cars in 2023 and 2024.