India's Polymatech, formerly Japanese, invests to make 2 billion chips by 2023

Polymatech Electronics, a Tamil Nadu, India-based semiconductor manufacturer, has announced plans to set up facilities that can manufacture up to two billion chips per annum by early next year. The company will invest US$1 billion towards this, along with forward and backward integration that would see its products in various industries.

Polymatech was a Japanese company that began as Fuji Rubber in Tokyo in 1947. In 2007, the company incorporated its daughter firm Polymatech Electronics in India. In 2018, the Tamil Nadu-based Nandam Group acquired Polymatech through a share purchase agreement.

Speaking to Digitimes Asia, Eswara Rao Nandam, president & director of Polymatech Electronics, explained that the company's investment will happen in stages. The company has filed for a subsidy on capital expenditure through the Indian government's incentive scheme for semiconductor manufacturing. Polymatech has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government and made an investment of $130 million to expand its facility in the state.

"We have already invested around 30 million as of now," Nandam said. "Getting the infrastructure ready is essential in semiconductor manufacturing because of the stringent requirements. Our first set of machines is already commissioned with the capacity to make 250 million chips per annum. We have already placed the order for the next set of machines. With the addition of these machines, we will be reaching a capacity of 2 billion chips by early 2023."

Forward and backward integration

Setting up the machines and the plant is the first step to offering semiconductor chips. Post this, Polymatech plans to undertake forward and backward integration. The company caters to customers in a range of industries, from automobiles to lighting for stadiums, airports, seaports, and studio lighting.

"Backward integration is cutting ingot and growing crystals, which is the first step in semiconductor manufacturing," Nandam said. "After that, we will be going to wafer level and then to forward integration, which is the stage where these chips are converted to products. These include the likes of integrated chips, RAMs, ROMs, EEPROM, ultraviolet, and studio lights. The semiconductors required for devices like laptops, mobile phones, TVs, etc., are also another vertical. We will disclose our other verticals in time."

Europe expansion plans through acquisition

Polymatech has ambitious plans to expand overseas and set up a strong presence there. The company already has several patents filed, placing them in a strong position in the industry. Nandam explained that they are now in talks to acquire a company in Europe, to meet the requirements in the region.

"We are now planning to expand our arms into Europe," Nandam said. "We are in discussions with a company for acquisitions so that we will have a presence in Europe shortly. We will do R&D there in the near future".

The demand in Europe and North American countries is different from India. Presence in such developed economies would allow Polymatech to cater to customers in verticals like aviation, where the margins are higher. The lull in business during the COVID-19 years has seen several companies being put up for sale, and this has come across as an opportunity for Polymatech.

Semiconductor giants keen to collaborate

Ever since the Indian government began a renewed push to encourage semiconductor manufacturing, global chipmakers have reportedly expressed interest in collaborating with Indian counterparts. Nandam explained that several global semiconductor manufacturers are interested in entering into technology partnerships with them.

One of the challenges for semiconductor manufacturing in India is the need to import raw materials. Although several schemes are now being rolled out for local companies in this sector, Nandam explained that some raw materials vendors still find it tough to raise funds and set up plants in the country. But Polymatech is keen to have vendors set up their plants in the country to enable mutual growth.