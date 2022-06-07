Foxconn-Yageo JV makes strategic investment in MOSFET maker

XSemi, a joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) and Yageo, has acquired a nearly 30% stake in Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), becoming the largest shareholder of the Taiwan-based power MOSFET maker, according to industry sources.

Through its strategic investment in APEC, now offering more than 1,000 specifications of MOSFET products, XSemi will get a significant boost in its IC product roadmaps, the sources said, and its own power management ICs (PMIC) and SiC components and modules can be paired with the MOSFETs for shipments to clients.

For APEC, it can not only provide more capacity and a wider range of product lines to serve existing clients, but will also further venture into automotive applications through Foxconn's EV ecosystem and Yageo's sales channels for automotive supply chains, ushering in greater growth opportunities, the sources continued.

Foxconn's 6- and 8-inch wafer fabs will soon enter trial production along with XSemi expanding product lines to include MOSFETs, and the group will continue to move toward developing automotive MCUs, LiDAR, PMIC, and inverter power modules comprising third-generation semiconductors such as SiC and GaN, the sources noted.

At the moment, the global automotive electronics market is still dominated by international IDMs and major passive components suppliers in Japan and South Korea, and Taiwan peers can only cooperate with big players or conduct overseas acquisitions to create good outlets for their products in the EV market, the sources remarked.

Apart from setting up XSemi with Foxconn, Yageo has successfully crossed from the IT sector into the automotive domain to enjoy much higher profit margins by acquiring the US-based Kemet, now 60-80% of whose MLCC shipments being delivered for automotive and industrial control applications.

Taiwan's diode maker Eris Technology has also tapped into automotive and industrial applications through US-based Diodes, now a major shareholder and client of the company.

Long a supplier of alternator diodes to first-tier automakers, Actron Technology, an affiliate of Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), has also expanded its product lines to include silicon-based and even SiC IGBT modules, in addition to its mainstay LLD (low loss diode) and ULLD (ultra LLD) offerings, bolstered by SAS's group resources including those of GlobalWafers and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC).